Drew Barrymore bragged about Costa Rica on his ‘show’: ‘It’s a country I love’

Drew Barrymore on Costa Rica: ‘It’s really an amazing place’ In the third season of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the actress spoke about the natural beauties she found on Costa Rican soil.

The natural beauties of Costa Rica captivated the American actress Drew Barrymore, who in 2019 was visiting the country and was able to enjoy both the beach and the mountains.

During the premiere of the third season of The Drew Barrymore Show, a popular entertainment and talk show on the American television network CBS, the actress from Charlie’s Angels Y never kissed He talked about how much the country surprised him.

“A place I have traveled to and really love is Costa Rica, and I was amazed at how sustainable and progressive each place I visited was. And she was like, ‘I wish this was more ubiquitous. I wish it happened in more places,’” she said.

During her speech about Costa Rica, the actress added that the country “is really an incredible place. She shows what the future should look like and how it should work.”

“Everything is ecological and mental. She blew my mind,” added the actress, who rose to fame in 1982 playing Gertie Taylor in the film ET, by Steven Spielberg.

Drew visited Costa Rica for Christmas 2019 to enjoy a vacation with her daughters Olive and Frankie.

On that occasion, the actress said that she and her little ones did canopy, they went to the beach, surfed and visited several waterfalls.

“It is one of the most beautiful places I have been on planet Earth. And the opportunities for adventure, wellness, romance and exploration are limitless. It is a really special place and one of the most visited international destinations in Central America”, he commented.

Drew Barrymore praised the tropical jungles, beaches, waterfalls and hot springs of Costa Rica in his show.

The Drew Barrymore Show It is a program that both on its digital and social platforms has an average of 14 million visits.

During the episode, Drew talks about Costa Rica together with the activist Krystal Frame, who was recognized as a “defender of environmental justice” for her passion for nature conservation and for tending to the development of communities, principles that are aligned with the tourist model of the country.

During the pandemic, Frame launched Sustain Frame, a business to spread environmental and climate awareness by partnering with small business owners and performing acts of community service. Due to her efforts, the Hollywood star, in association with the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT) and its promotional website VisitCostaRica.com, gave the activist a double ticket, all paid, to discover the Costa Rican territory.

“From the marketing area we constantly devise actions that allow us to connect with the best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to our country. What better way to do it than in a space like The Drew Barrymore Showwhere the driver also shared her own positive experience enjoying our natural beauties, during a vacation several years ago”, said Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director.

Tribute to the sloth bear

Drew Barrymore, also in complicity with the ICT, took advantage of the space to talk about the sloth bear and even gave away stuffed animals in the shape of this animal to everyone in the audience.

“There is also a very funny detail, the sloth is a national symbol of Costa Rica.” commented the interpreter.

In fact, the 47-year-old actress also raffled a double trip to Costa Rican lands among the public.

Drew Barrymore, 49, rose to fame in 1982, in the movie ET (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

“In honor of all the work they are doing in Costa Rica we will send two people all expenses paid to Costa Rica, where you will be surrounded by tropical rainforests, beaches, waterfalls and mineral-rich hot springs,” said Drew.

After uttering those words, the actress asked the audience, “Does anyone have a sloth with a yellow heart?”

A woman in the audience, identified as Sarah Luke, raised her hand to say that she had said lazy.

Then Drew, who has over 16 million followers on Instagram, gave her some happy news: “Well, you just won an all-expenses-paid trip to Costa Rica.”

Drew Barrymore: ‘I didn’t have parents and that’s not going to happen to my daughters’

Sarah jumped for joy, and Barrymore immediately asked, “Sarah, can you run away to Costa Rica?”

Quickly and visibly moved, Sarah responded, “Of course…it’s a bucket list spot for me.”

According to the ICT, in the first eight months of the year, more than 911,000 American tourists arrived in Costa Rica by air. The data positions the United States as the main source market for travelers to Costa Rica.