Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears while interviewing one of her ex-boyfriends

Drew Barrymore met again with Justin Long, with whom she starred in one of the most media relations of the 2000s, after the actor visited her on the set of her talk show, and although the meeting took place without any mishap, the actress did not He was able to avoid breaking into tears, remembering the good memories he lived next to the interpreter.

Barrymore has a career of more than three decades in the world of actingbut for two years he tried his luck in hosting, launching his own magazine program, entitled The Drew Barrymore Showin which interview personalities from the world of fame.

After two successful seasons, the 47-year-old actress is about to premiere the third season of her showand the first guest who will sit next to her to remember old times will be nothing more and nothing less than JJustin Long, one of his ex-partners.

Drew and Justin started dating in 2008, from there they established an intense relationship or, at least, that’s how it seemed in the photographs captured by the paparazzi, where they showed their affection with great effusiveness, because at that time they became one of the relationships in Hollywood that most interested the press.

Nevertheless, Since they began their courtship, Barrymore and Long broke up and returned frequently, until in 2010 they decided to separate permanently. Throughout their relationship, too they were co-stars twiceappearing on the tapes He do not like you to much Y Going the distance.

Now, More than 12 years after ending their relationship, the ex-partner was reunited with a big hug, according to a preview of the show’s premiere, But even before Drew and Justin started the interview, the actress shed a couple of tears, after shaking the actor: “I feel like we’ve been through a lot together.“, he expressed.

But everything indicates that, despite their breakup, Barrymore and Long didn’t cut all ties, as the actress recalled when they FaceTimed and tried to make the actor see how much he had changed over time.

“I always wanted to show you that I was a different person than when we were dating”said.

Before this confession, the 44-year-old actor assured that Drew had always been great: “You were always the best”he clarified.

That way, Barrymore mentioned that they had had a lot of fun together, but that their hedonism and immaturity had killed the relationship, no matter how hard they tried on more than one occasion.

Months ago, in another of the episodes of his program, The actress had already talked about Long, who after breaking up with Drew was also related to Kristen Dunst and Amanda Seyfried. On that occasion, he explained that he knew well the reason why the actor had managed to relate to great women, since he is very funny, witty and brilliant: “It will just blow your mind”finished.

