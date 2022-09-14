Drew Barrymore broke down in tears while interviewing one of her ex-boyfriends

drew Barrymore was reunited with Justin Longwith whom she starred in one of the most media relations of the 2000s, after the actor visited her on the set of her talk show, and although the meeting took place without any mishap, the actress could not help but break into tears, when remember the good memories that he lived next to the interpreter.

Barrymore has a career of more than three decades in the world of acting, but two years ago he tried his luck in hosting, launching his own magazine program, entitled “The Drew Barrymore Show”, in which he interviews personalities from the world of fame

After two successful seasons, the 47-year-old actress is about to premiere the third season of her show, and the first guest who will sit next to her to remember old times will be none other than Justin Long, one of her ex-partners.

Drew and Justin started dating in 2008, from then on they established an intense relationship or, at least, it seemed that way in the photographs captured by the paparazzi, where they showed their affection with great effusiveness, because at that time they became one of the Hollywood relationships that the press was most interested in.

However, since they began their courtship, Barrymore and Long broke up and returned frequently, until in 2010 they decided to separate permanently. Throughout their relationship, they were also co-stars on two occasions, appearing in the tapes “He doesn’t like you that much” and “Going the distance”.

Now, more than 12 years after ending their relationship, the ex-partner was reunited with a big hug, according to a preview of the show’s premiere, but even before Drew and Justin began the interview, the actress spilled a couple of tears, after shaking the actor: “I feel like we’ve been through a lot together,” he said.

But everything indicates that, despite their breakup, Barrymore and Long did not cut all ties, as the actress remembered when they spoke on FaceTime and tried to make the actor see how much he had changed over time.

“I always wanted to show you that I was a different person than when we were dating,” she said.

Before this confession, the 44-year-old actor assured that Drew had always been great: “You were always the best,” he clarified.

In this way, Barrymore mentioned that they had a lot of fun together, but that the hedonism and immaturity of the two had ended the relationship, no matter how hard they tried on more than one occasion.

Months ago, in another episode of her show, the actress had already talked about Long, who after breaking up with Drew was also related to Kristen Dunst and Amanda Seyfried. On that occasion, she explained that she knew well the reason why the actor had managed to relate to great women, since he is very funny, witty and brilliant: “It will simply leave you speechless,” she concluded.

