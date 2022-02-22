Drew Barrymore celebrates 46 with a skin of 36

He just turned 46 and drew Barrymore is a living advertisement for her cosmetics company, Flower Beauty. She though she doesn’t claim to be perfect and is a sucker for honest, bare-faced selfies on Instagram, her skin often looks flawless and she seems so refreshingly positive. That extends to his opinion on aging as well. “I feel like getting older is a privilege,” she told Glamor UK. “It’s about how to do it with grace, with humor, with self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me.”

Barrymore said that’s especially important to her now that she has daughters. “I started having daughters and I thought: thank God, these were my initial instincts,” she said. “Now I can carry them out in an even deeper and deeper way.”

Getting older has also had a positive effect on his mental health. “Every day I’m a little better,” he told Today. “You have to get older to get better and be wiser and calmer and focus on the right things. I’m a much better person than I used to be. And believe me, I’m very critical of myself.”

This Is What Barrymore Does To Look And Feel So Great At 46

Follow a simple skincare routine

Barrymore knows skincare, and she swears by a pretty simple routine. She told Insider that she always starts with a “good light cleanser” and that her go-to products range from Cetaphil to skincare expert Christine Chin.

Next, use a toner. “Anything from witch hazel to old-school Noxzema to Sea Breeze,” she said. Lastly, he said, “a brightening serum is a must.” He likes Skinmedica’s Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum, and Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream for added hydration.

Not interested in looking unnatural

Although Barrymore doesn’t judge people who have plastic surgery, she said it’s not for her. “Not messing with my face or chasing unnatural beauty is a rule I live by,” she told Glamor UK.

She also takes beauty criticism in stride. “I have dark circles under my eyes. I recently went to my dermatologist, who said, ‘Can I inject some Juvederm up there? the natural light it gives,'” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘No, but I’m going to go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thanks for the tip!”

Prioritize sun protection

Daily application of sunscreen is one of the most effective ways to prevent premature aging, and Barrymore takes it seriously. However, he admits it’s hard to find one that doesn’t cause breakouts. That’s why he relies on Elta MD formulas (which are often recommended by dermatologists). They’re lightweight, acne-free, and offer strong protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

ELTA MD Eltamd Uv Daily Sunscreen Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 40 1.7 Ounce

Swear by acne blemish treatments

Adult acne is confusing and frustrating at the best of times. Apparently, Barrymore is up against it, too, and loves one treatment in particular: Clinique’s Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel. “I swear!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s not cheap. It’s not unaffordable.”

He has learned to go with the flow



Barrymore told Today that the opportunity to star in Santa Clarita Diet came to her in the wake of her divorce, when she thought the timing was inappropriate. “I wasn’t looking for a job,” she said. “I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my children, but then there was a change in my life and I was separating from their father and it was a very difficult time.”

But Barrymore said she realized that taking on the role of a meat-eating real estate agent was therapeutic for her. “Ironically I think it taught me a valuable life lesson, which was that sometimes when you think something is the worst time and the worst idea, it can actually become a thing that saves you and takes you out and gives you a new focus and empowerment, and it changes your constant stuck thinking and feeling and puts it on something else that might actually get you to a healthier place faster,” she said.

Do you like laser treatments?

The actress doesn’t like plastic surgery, but she loves the “Clear + Brilliant” laser treatment with her dermatologist, Roy G. Geronemus. The treatment “just takes the barnacles out of brown spots and sun damage on your face,” she told Glamor UK. “It’s the best thing out there. It’s non-invasive and there’s no downtime. It’s like a microdermabrasion laser, but it always makes me feel so much more attractive.”

Also pay attention to his chest and neck

“Your beauty routine starts at this line, and we must work your way up!” Barrymore captioned an Instagram photo of her in which she puts her hand to her chest. “We forgot about our neck and chest!!!!” Barrymore also said that she tends to “forget everything below the chin”, but she tries to make it a point to clean and care for the skin on her chest and neck as well.

His thing is to be honest

Barrymore recently started a social media campaign called #TheWayItLooksToUs after she said she was late for her children’s school, wearing sweatpants and started bickering. So she decided to draw attention to how things appear to be and how they really are, as she explained on Instagram Stories. She then shared a video of her daughters tracking powdered sugar all over the floor, noting that she, like most women, gets red in the face and sweats after a lot of exercise.

Work really hard to get in shape

Eating right and exercising regularly isn’t easy, and Barrymore has made it clear that he struggles just like everyone else. “Let’s face it, I hate it,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden about the Santa Clarita Diet. “I’d rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day.” When she’s filming, Barrymore said that she follows a vegan diet. “I exercise every day, and it’s very healthy,” he said. “He becomes euphoric.”

