Drew Barrymore celebrates his 47 by showing his wrinkles

drew Barrymore She is one of the most successful actresses Hollywoodand also one of the most beloved for its charisma and personality.

The famous has starred in many movies that have become all-time favorites, such as Charlie’s Angels, As if it were the first time, and Family Honeymoon.

Her life has been full of ups and downs, but she He has come out ahead and at just 47 years of age, he continues to reap successes.

And he has his own makeup lineby name Flower Beauty by Drewand the program The Drew Barrymore Show, where he has received great stars like Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Keanu Reeves.

The famous celebrated his birthday showing his most natural side, and showing that love each other more than ever.

Drew Barrymore celebrates his 47 with a natural photo

Drew posted a Photo in your account Instagram for celebrate her birthday in which she looked natural, without a drop of makeup.

The actress revealed your wrinkles and dark circles without any complexesDemonstrating that he accepts and loves his years, and the signs of age.

And it is that aging is unavoidable but The better you accept it, and live it, the happier and fuller you will be.

Of course, We must take care of the skin and our body, but it is impossible for signs such as wrinkles and dark circles to go unnoticed, and even the actresses suffer and accept without problems as drew.

“2 22 22 this is 47!”, was the message with which the actress shared the image, showing that she feels happy and full at this time of his life.

“Congratulations beautiful, you are an inspiring woman”, “but what a beautiful and perfect woman”, “Drew you are impressive and your unique beauty”, “I love that you show yourself natural”, and “happy birthday to the beautiful and talented Drew ”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Definitely, the actress is an inspiration and shows us that the better we receive the years, We will live happier and safer.