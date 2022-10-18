Drew Barrymore claims she doesn’t “need sex” and the most recent time she was intimate was in 2016

Actress Drew Barrymore separated from Will Kopelman, father of her two daughters in 2016, since then she has not felt the need for sex to become part of her daily life. For this reason, she admitted that this type of intimacy simply does not “mean” that between two people there is some kind of affection.

“I had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is.something that was not very clear to me growing up and I have had many learning curves along the way,” he revealed in a blog post.

The American producer also took the opportunity to explain to her fans that after having gone through a divorce process, she has become completely “cautious” because she is also raising her 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old Frankie.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship… but, it just hasn’t been my priority.. So I’m not a person who needs sex and relationships with people on that level,” the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress shared.

In turn, 47-year-old Barrymore wanted to detail that for her it has been of the utmost importance to think and make her firstborn understand the fact that they can understand the way things should go in life.

“I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how girls, my daughters and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world,” she added.

The renowned actress for her performance in the film ‘As if it were the first time’ to date has had three marriages, although only He would have needed professional help for his most recent breakup, because it was considered the most “painful”.

“I had two kids that I had to fight for and needed help with, so I started reaching out to different people and eventually made radical changes in my life. I incorporated a completely new attitude, which I had to build.wrote.

