Drew Barrymore confessed that he has not had sex since his divorce in 2016

Actress Drew Barrymore admitted that he doesn’t “need” sex because he learned that physical intimacy doesn’t “mean” love. In a new blog post, the “Never Been Kissed” star explained that since split from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters, in 2016, “He hasn’t been able to have an intimate relationship.”

“I had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is, something I was not very clear about growing up and I have had many learning curves along the way,” she wrote in her post that she shared with her friends. fans.

Barrymore, 47, said her divorce from Kopelman, 44, has made her “cautious” in her personal life, given that she is trying to raise Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, to be “empowered and love themselves”.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship…but it just hasn’t been my priority,” the talk show host wrote. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and relationships with people on that level.”

“I am someone who is deeply committed to furthering how girls, my daughters and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world!” she added.

Barrymore said that while she celebrates people who are able to enter a relationship soon after divorce, she “needed to remain very celibate” to honor and mourn “the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters.”

The “Scream” actress ended her post by stating that she doesn’t “hate sex” but instead has “finally reached the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same thing.”

Barrymore has been married three times over the years to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman.

The actress and Kopelman and Barrymore divorced in 2016. On her show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress said she needed help after her “painful” divorce.

“I had two kids that I had to fight for and needed help with, so I started reaching out to different people and eventually made radical changes in my life. I incorporated a completely new attitude, which I had to build, ”she acknowledged.

Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore (Reuters)

When it comes to being a single mom, the actress said she treads carefully. “I don’t want to take men home. I think it would take me a long time to get to know someone before I could introduce them to my daughters,” Barrymore explained, through tears.

The interpreter was also encouraged to tell some details of when she was admitted to a neuropsychiatric hospital at the age of 13. “She had problems and too many resources,” the actress said at the time. “I was going to nightclubs and skipping school, stealing my mother’s car… she was out of control,” she explained before confessing that she too attempted suicide.

On this journey of self-knowledge and healing, the actress traveled to Los Angeles to visit the institution, where she spent 18 months. This experience made her the woman she is today. “I was a rebellious child and started to get out of control. no one knew what to do with me”, he acknowledged. “They brought me in the middle of the night. I was there for a year and a half,” she recounted.

In the past, the actress had said that there were times when they took her to a padded room, so that she would not get hurt, or tied her to a stretcher. “I think it is important for me to share all this with people, because when they see the show what they see is a beautiful studio and me wearing divine clothes, with my perfect hair and a lot of makeup. I will never lose sight of this part of my history.”

Drew Barrymore attends the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, US, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Barrymore’s post came after she said on her show that she can go “years” without sex.

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time?” the “He Just Doesn’t Like You That Much” star asked the “Drew Barrymore Show” audience while discussing the recent reveal of Andrew Garfield that he was celibate for six months for the construction of her character of a priest in the film “Silence” (2016) by Scorsese.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, so?'” Barrymore said of the actor’s statement.

“I did a lot of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I didn’t have sex for half a year and I fasted a lot, because I had to lose a lot of weight, ”Garfield confessed in his interview about the extreme approach he chose for said work. “I had some pretty wild and mind-blowing experiences.”

