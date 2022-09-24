Drew Barrymore confessed that she can go years without having sex: “What’s wrong with me?”

Drew Barrymore said he can go years without having sex (Reuters)

drew Barrymore confessed on his talk show that he can go “years” without having sex.

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time?” the actress asked her “Drew Barrymore Show” audience while discussing the recent revelation of Andrew Garfield that he was celibate for half a year for a movie job.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, so what?'” Barrymore, 47, said of the 39-year-old actor’s confession.

“That’s the headline: ‘Drew can last six months, no big deal,'” teammate Ross Mathews said. And then the “Scream” star corrected him, clarifying that he could actually abstain from sex for “years.”

Barrymore’s revelation came a month after Garfield said on Marc Maron’s podcast that she didn’t have sex and hardly ate to build her character as a priest in Scorsese’s 2016 film “Silence.”

Drew Barrymore said he needed help after his “painful” divorce from Will Kopelman (Reuters)

The two-time nominee Oscar told that it happened year studying Catholicism and following a Jesuit priest in New York, Father James Martin, to know how to play the role. “He became my friend and a kind of spiritual director for a year.”

In addition, he was involved in various religious practices. One of them, he related, was a 31-day spiritual retreat, in which he had to meditate on the life of Jesus Christ. Additionally, the interpreter practiced the chastity for 6 months and was deprived of food.

“I did a lot of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for half a year and fasted a lot, because Adam and I had to lose a lot of weight, ”Garfield confessed in his interview about the extreme approach he chose for said work. “I had some pretty wild and mind-blowing experiences.”

Drew Barrymore (The Grosby Group)

As for Barrymore, the “Never Been Kissed” star has also been candid about her sex life over the years.

In February 2021, the Golden Globe winner confessed that she has slept with a co-worker in a car, also noting that she prefers “soft” or “natural” lighting when it comes to intimacy.

Barrymore has been married three times over the years to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman.

The actress is the mother of Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8. Kopelman and Barrymore divorced in 2016.

In an interview with Machine Gun Kelly for her program, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the actress said that she needed help after her “painful” divorce.

“I had two kids that I had to fight for and needed help with, so I started reaching out to different people and eventually made radical changes in my life. I incorporated a completely new attitude, which I had to build, ”she acknowledged.

When it comes to being a single mom, the actress said she treads carefully. “I don’t want to bring men home,” she told “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk on a January episode of his show. CBS. “I think it would take me a long time to get to know someone before I could introduce them to my daughters,” Barrymore explained, through tears.

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman (Reuters)

She also delved deeper into her present and said that she has been sober for more than two years. “I realized that she just wasn’t serving me or my life,” she said of her decision to stop drinking alcohol. She also expressed how good she felt after having regained control of her life: “When you break that cycle, an empowerment arises that tells you that you are not weak, that you are actually strong.”

The interpreter was also encouraged to tell some details of when she was admitted to a neuropsychiatric hospital at the age of 13. “She had problems and too many resources,” the actress said at the time. “I was going to nightclubs and skipping school, stealing my mother’s car… she was out of control,” she explained before confessing that she too attempted suicide.

On this journey of self-knowledge and healing, the actress traveled to Los Angeles to visit the institution, where she spent 18 months of her life. Barrymore said that her experience made her the woman she is today. “I was a rebellious child but really, and suddenly I started to be out of control. no one knew what to do with me”, He acknowledged through tears. “They brought me here in the middle of the night and led me through those two doors. When you go through those two doors you don’t come out again. I was there for a year and a half,” she recounted.

In the past, the actress had said that there were times when they took her to a padded room, so that she would not get hurt, or tied her to a stretcher. “I think it is important for me to share all this with people, because when they see the show what they see is a beautiful studio and me wearing divine clothes, with my perfect hair and a lot of makeup. I will never lose sight of this part of my history.”

Keep reading:

The secrets of Andrew Garfield: why he gave up sex and his love story with Emma Stone

She had three husbands and three divorces, but there is a love story that Drew Barrymore still can’t get over