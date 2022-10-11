Drew Barrymore confesses abstinence: “I can go years without having relationships”

Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he stopped eating and having sex when he was preparing for the film ‘Silence’ in 2026.

Drew Barrymore revealed that she has gone years without being intimate with another person or going on a date.

Actress Drew Barrymore also confessed that she has resorted to the ‘method’ for some of her projects that have required it

The ‘method’ technique is based on sensory memory and requires emotional exercises to recreate sensations as credible as possible.

The actress drew Barrymore confessed on his television show, which he hosts with Ross Mathews, that may go many years without being intimate or dating someonebecause he does not give enough importance to that, and prefers to focus on his career.

The actress of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘As if it were the first time’, spoke about Andrew Garfield (played Spiderman); who in an interview He confessed that as part of his acting method to get into his character, he stopped being intimate and eating for six months.

“I abstain from having sex, I mean I did it when I was 20, right?” Mathews joked about Andrew Garfield’s method, when he participated in the film ‘Silence’ by Martin Scorsese (released in 2016).

In response to her colleague, the actress and host Drew Barrymore assured that for her it was a short time, six months. It should be noted that she has been single since 2016. “What about me that six months does not seem like a long time? I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’”

“We buried it. That’s the headline. Drew can last six months, it’s not a big deal.”to which the movie star corrected him: “Years”, something that surprised his colleague and Internet users.

Likewise, Drew Barrymore mentioned that she understands why actors need to transform and fully commit to their characters.She also explained that in some of her projects she has also resorted to method acting to act better.

“I’ve done it on a few projects. When I shot Gray Gardens, the movie in which I played a real character, Edie Beale, I was so nervous that I didn’t talk to the people on the set.I just stayed in my character,” said the actress.