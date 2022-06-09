Drew Barrymore confesses her love to Hollywood actor

drew Barrymore was in love with Leonardo Dicaprioshe herself confessed it after years of having kept the secret, because although it is not the first time that she praises the Oscar winner, this time she shared the moment in which she felt crushed by him, despite the fact that they never entered into a relationship, the actress still remembers him as her platonic love.

Can you imagine how many impossible loves there are in the world of Hollywood? Now we find out about a new one, although there are many Leo’s co-stars who have expressed their admiration for his beauty, but above all for his great talent that has led him to be recognized with the greatest awards in the film industry , Drew’s love has lasted through the years.

Photo: Drew Barrymore’s Instagram

But all this confession is due to the fact that the actress found a photograph where DiCaprio sees her with an expression of fascination, so she did not hesitate to share it on her Instagram account and demonstrate the emotion that this generated:

“Oh Leo! I didn’t know you were checking me out! I have loved you ever since we met as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy! Lately in life I keep thinking of this credo ‘leave it better than you found it’ What could be a perfect summary of you! We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet.”

And speaking of planets, in past statements, where the actress referred to global warming, Barrymore said that the only hot and sexy thing that should exist on the planet was Leonardo DiCaprio.

Episode that her fans remembered as soon as the actress shared the photo, where she and Leo shared a table at an award ceremony. His followers also admired Drew’s way of expressing himself, calling it the sweetest and wishing that there were more people like her in the world, but that was not his only request as many and many users expressed their desire to see them together, sharing cast in a romantic comedy.

