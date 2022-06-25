Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw how her kitchen was demolished

American actress and producer Drew Barrymore has been very busy in her mansion in recent monthsas it is remodeling several spaces.

He recently shared a video on his Instagram account where he is seen banging on cupboards and tiles of what appears to be his new home. This video was accompanied by a text that said: “Don’t worry about me, I’m having the best time of my life.”

It’s understandable that Barrymore wanted to remodel this kitchen, since it has pink cabinets and one wall had a floral wallpaper.

Seeing the entire place demolished, the actress was recorded in a state of calm and even a little melancholy.

In the second video you posted he is seen discovering a window that was boarded up by the former owners and this seems to have filled her with emotion.

During the recording he makes a metaphor with the transformation of his kitchen: “Something could be so undercover and dark. You can open it and create light.”

Expected that Barrymore show the final result of the place in the next few days. But so far it is known that he wants the place to be as illuminated as possible.

In the videos you could also see a kind of small table with a flower-shaped table that is not known exactly what role

The 47-year-old actress is known for being part of a large family of actors, the Barrymores. She has also been the protagonist of great romantic comedies and other films such as: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘As if it were the first time’.

