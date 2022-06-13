Drew Barrymore cracked with photos of the marriage of Britney Spears

News



Some would give everything, even their lives, to have attended the marriage of Britney Spears celebrated in California. But since these types of events are so far removed from the reality that touched us, we can only settle for the images we see online. But the actress we owe our eternal gratitude to is Drew Barrymore. The partner shared unpublished photos of the loving event on her social networks.

In the sequence of photos that went up to the insta, we see the film professional sharing with artists like Madonna and Selena Gomez.

Barrymore, ecstatic with love, said the following in the post: “What I learned from Ever After is that we have to rescue ourselves and still want the fairy tale.”

The actress’s comment is not a coincidence, since Spears appeared in a fairy tale carriage, inside an incredible and long wedding dress.