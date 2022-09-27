Drew Barrymore creates controversy for his way of eating pizza… or not eating it

There are those who pick it up and bite into it without further ado, those who fold it lengthwise, those who use a knife and fork… there are many ways to eat a pizza, but that of actress Drew Barrymore is one of the most peculiar and the ones that have caused the most controversy Well, its popularity so that many think about the matter.

In a video uploaded by the actress to TikTok, she can be seen in front of a pizza box, from which she extracts a slice that she then dumps onto a plate. Yes, separates the cheese and ingredients from the dough base, which is then discarded, mixing the first with a little salad.





“I’m sure people will say‘how dare you do this to a pizza?‘ I get it, I feel really guilty about it,” Barrimore says in the video.

“But I only take the top of the pizza and a little salad, which basically has the same ingredients as pizzaand then I make a pizza salad,” she explains as she mixes everything up on the plate, the base discarded.

“It’s actually really crispy and delicious,” he defends about the dish he just created, assuring that it has “the satisfaction of eating a pizza”and drops that it is for being “gluten intolerant…”.

Yes, shortly does not resist the temptation and takes a bitesmall, to another slice of pizza, this time with a bit of the dough included.

The comments on his video range from disbelief to solidarity. “Drew, I’m filing a lawsuit on behalf of pizza.“Says one user while another is shocked:” Drew nooooooo How dare you do this to a pizza? “Life is too short, love! Just eat the pizza!” another urged.

But apparently the actress is not the only one who discards the base. Others agreed that she should have eaten the pizza, with one person saying, “Great idea, Drew!” and other “i do the same…now they have crustless pizza…love it“I do this all the time” and “OMG I just did this the other day!” were other comments.