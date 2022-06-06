Drew Barrymore declares himself to Leonardo DiCaprio in an Instagram post and the network goes crazy

Photo credit: KMazur – Getty Images

“Oh Leo! I didn’t know you were looking at me! I’ve loved you ever since we met as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy!” Lately in life I keep thinking of this credo “leave it better than you found it”, which could be a perfect summary of you. We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet”, with this declaration of love we have risen today.

But it is not the first time how we see that the actress says some flirting comment about Leonardo DiCaprio. A few years ago, Leo posted an image with climate change forecasts and she said something like the only thing that should be hot is the actor and not the planet.

A joke message that gives us food for thought

They have worked together on several occasions and it seems that Drew has a friendly relationship with the actor and that he loves him very muchalthough this declaration of love is in the key of comedy, it does not diminish its importance.

Drew has recently spoken out in favor of Johnny Depp, apologizing after winning the trial against Amber Heard.

She has always given an open and generous image about her life and what she thinks, both with her friends, her partners or the same meaning that life sometimes has.

He has also talked about mental health, about how the physicist focuses on social networks… In short, Drew Barrymore is a great actress who gives a very real image of what happens in her life and how he interprets the world.

What we don’t know is if Leo will comment on the post, but hopefully so. And, who knows, maybe something will come of this joke. Never rule out these kinds of things in life.