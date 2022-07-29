Entertainment

Drew Barrymore drives TikTok crazy enjoying and laughing in the rain

The Charlie’s Angels actress has been through some tough times, ever since her drug addiction when she was just 11 years old, however, a lot of time has passed and now she is an actress who finds happiness in all the detailsthat has driven TikTok crazy, where Drew Barrymore went viral after showing herself enjoying and laughing in the rain.

And it is that with more than 5.9 million followers, the native of California went viral showing a side that sometimes as adults we forget or avoid: get wet from the rain.

“Whenever you get a chance to get wet in the rain, don’t miss out,” Drew says in the video.

Posted just a day ago, the material already has more than three million reactionsbetween comments and likes.

The video has been viewed more than 13.1 million times and in it Drew can be heard genuinely laughing.

Here we leave you the video of the actress Drew Barrymore in which she appears enjoying and laughing in the rain that has driven TikTok crazy.

On other platforms, various stars reacted to their happiness, such as Paris Hilton and Leslie Jordan.

According to sites like IMDB, Drew has participated in more than 70 projects as an actress and 26 as a producer, among which are Santa Clarita Diet, The Drew Barrymore Show Y 50 First Datesamong others.

