Drew Barrymore Finally Reveals How Her Friendship With Britney Spears Started

Three months after attending Britney Spears‘ wedding, drew BarrymoreThe 47-year-old has finally revealed how her friendship with the pop star began. During the September 12 episode of Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Drew said: “I became friends with Britney about a year and a half ago, and we had some secret exchanges. And I know that sounds grim. It was exactly the opposite.”

“It was very connective and honest and we’ve both been through a lot,” the daytime talk show host said, as she explained that she and Britney discussed their “parallels” and “unique circumstances” of growing up in the entertainment industry “Los Feelings of growing up, fighting, all the things we’ve both been through is something I felt connected to her. [about]. And I’m not the type of person to get very close, you know, I’m not Hollywood Bob, I’m not sneaky.”

Drew said she felt “compelled” to reach out to Britney because of the “humanity of what she was going through, [while] trying to get his freedom back. At the time, Britney was fighting to end her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. “We found a deep connection there. There is a human being at the center of this, so we became friends. Like genuine friends.

Drew wasn’t the only celebrity to attend Britney’s wedding. She also joined madonna, paris hilton, donatella versace Y selena Gomezwhile watching Britney and her now husband sam asghari get married on June 10. Speaking of the wedding, Drew said Jimmy Fall on, “It was intimate, it was like a fairy tale. It was very sweet, there was no press. it was the way [Spears] I wanted to do it. She did the ceremony, we got right to the dance party. We had the best time.”

fashion items now