News

Drew Barrymore flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change is mythical

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee15 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

One way to draw attention to what really matters: stop rising temperatures



July 16, 2021




There is a famous comment that is making people talk: what Drew Barrymore left under a post by Leonardo Dicaprio!

It all started when the actor released on his Instagram account an infographic on climate change, which warns about dangers of overheating our Earth.

In the comments, the star of ET. he recalled that the colleague was among the environmentalists of the first hour: “GThank you for always being the pioneer in saving our Earth“.

Then he added another comment right after, where he flirts a bit: “You should be the only hot one, not our planet!“.

Fans couldn’t agree more and are loving this comment from the actress! you can see it here on Instagram, taken from a fan account.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 46 ​​- getty images

It’s not only fun, but it also gives you a chance to turn the spotlight on the most important thing, which is the need to do your part to stop climate change.

In the post, it is explained what if the temperature rise will be 1.5 degrees, 2 degrees or 3 degrees: the difference between these temperatures may seem small, but the damage on the planet changes considerably, getting worse the more the temperature rises.

Today we still have the possibility of reaching the goal of 1.5 degrees contained in the Paris Agreement. We can still protect ourselves from the worst case scenario and start forming a healthier future. But we are rapidly approaching an irreversible point in climate change“.

The appointment is now at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change: “There # COP26 November is so important to the global fight for climate change. Countries must include outstanding elements regarding the implementation of the Paris Agreement and lay the groundwork for the transformative decade of climate action“.

Leonardo DiCaprio but also other stars like Billie Eilish they are turning up the volume on the message to lend a hand to our Earth. Watch the video:

ph: getty images


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee15 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“I don’t watch my films, I’m a terrible critic” – Corriere.it

November 10, 2021

the Valentino one by Angelina Jolie is top

October 31, 2021

Being The Ricardos: Nicole Kidman started smoking to get Lucille Ball’s hoarse voice

3 days ago

‘The Minamata case’ Johnny Depp is Eugene Smith

September 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button