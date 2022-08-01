Drew Barrymore Follows Green Advice From Cameron Diaz

Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that Cameron Diaz, whom she describes as her best friend, is her guide in an important area of ​​life: living an ecological lifestyle. “I promised her that I would become someone that she had been pushing me to be all my life, environmentally conscious and living a certain sustainable lifestyle,” Barrymore said in an interview with the magazine. People .

Barrymore, who worked alongside Diaz two decades ago on the film version of Charlie’s Angels , explains that she tries to follow a lot of the helpful green living tips her friend has been giving her since the 1990s. “Once I started living that way and really engaged, I saw the world differently.” The 47-year-old actress says that, for example, she has made an effort to get rid of plastic bags to store food, which she describes as her “favorite thing in the world”, and now she also makes an effort to turn off the tap when brush the teeth.

Cameron Diaz, 49, is a longtime advocate for environmental issues and has repeatedly explained how she tries to make a difference every day by doing little things at home. “I do everything I can do, all the basic things that everybody does… being mindful of my energy use, in terms of all the lights in my house, how much energy I use, how much I turn on the water, set my thermostat, my recycling…”.

Her influence on Barrymore has been notable, as was most recently revealed when a video she posted of herself dancing in the rain went viral on social media. “As long as you can go out in the rain, don’t miss the opportunity!” said the smiling star in the clip, looking up at the sky.

Barrymore admits she “had no preconceived notions about what was going to happen” when she posted the viral video; it was simply a way of expressing the importance of “living in the moment”. “I’m such a hippie that when I see the rain, I just think I want to go out and get a little baptism from Mother Nature and be free and not worry for a second,” she says.

Barrymore adds in the interview in People that sustainable change requires group efforts: “We need the micro and the macro. We need companies and people that change the world and change the rules of the game, as well as our small individual efforts.”