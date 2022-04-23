Drew Barrymore: from Hollywood child prodigy to excesses, to having a happy and successful present

we all know drew Barrymore. The famous actress began her career in Hollywood from a very young age, something that will not surprise you when you read everything about the family of actors Barrymore and the connections of drew with the industry from a very young age. Unfortunately, her fame was not a benefactor of hers during her childhood.

Drew is the daughter of Jaid Mako and John Drew Barrymore, two film actors from the 60’s. His father, John, came from a large clan of actors, beginning with Maurice Barrymore in 1849 and continues to this day. His mother Jaid and his father John divorced when drew She was 9 years old, but her father abandoned her when she was only 6 months old.

Young Drew Barrymore

Out of a complicated family, drew She grew up accompanied by two great celebrities who were named her godmother and godfather. Her godmother is the legendary Italian actress, sophia lorenwhile his godfather is none other than the revolutionary filmmaker, steven spielberg.

It was through his godfather that Drew rose to world fame with ET (available from Paramount Plus) in 1982. After a small role in the film Altered StatesSpielberg said he decided to audition Drew (who also tried his hand at poltergeist) as Gertie, after the 6-year-old told her about her punk rock band. ET It became the highest-grossing film of the entire 1980s.

Drew Barrymore in ET (1982), directed by Steven Spielberg

The success of ET brought to drew to become the presenter of Saturday night Live youngest in history at just 7 years old. And it allowed him to get other iconic roles like Charlie McGee in the adaptation of the novel. Firestarter of Stephen King, as well as his role in Irreconcilable Differencesfor which she was nominated for a Golden Globe at just 9 years of age.

Fame at a young age and the temptations of the industry

However, not everything was rosy for drew. The childhood of boy actors used to be very complicated in that time and that industry, two elements that combined well with a girl whose family was absent. Drew lived near Studio 54 in Manhattan, where they frequented upper-class entertainment parties where alcohol and substance use were commonplace. At 13, Barrymore had been admitted to a drug rehabilitation center and spent 18 months in a psychiatric facility. At age 14, the young woman entered rehab again, this time with suicidal intent.

After a brief tenure under the tutelage of the singer David Crosby and his wife, who helped keep her sober, Drew filed for emancipation in juvenile court and moved back to Hollywood in a small apartment before she turned 16.

Already in the 90’s, drew she sought to re-establish herself as a renowned actress following her fall. In this period, the interpreter was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a miniseries in 1992, but she was not enough and Drew was still looking to assert herself. In her attempts, at age 20 made it to the cover of the magazine Playboyand his godfather steven spielberg he sent her the magazine cover, where he had his art team cover her with clothes and wrote, “Cover up.” Drew sent her an apology from her with photos of her dressed as a nun.

In recent interviews on his own show, drew talked with Spielberg and remembered this moment with humor. At the interview, drew He was also very moved and thanked him from the bottom of his heart. Spielbergwho she considers was the first person who cared for her, and told her that he was the one who taught her what a father has to be and made her the mother she is today.

Going back to the 90s, after his stumble, Drew became a superstar again after the premiere of the movie Wes Craven, screamin 1996. Drew played the first victim of ghost facein what is now considered one of the most iconic scenes in film history, and can be seen on Paramount Plus.

Drew Barrymore in Wes Craven’s Scream (1996)

Thanks to scream, Drew returned to the cinema with success after success. From The Wedding Singer (HBO Max) with Adam Sandlera Never Been Kissed (Disney Plus) and movies from Charlie’s Angels (Movistar Play) with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. This reappearance of Drew on the screens redefined her image and made her one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as Charlie’s Angels

Since then, Barrymore has appeared in films such as 50 First Dates (starz), Music & Lyrics (HBO Max) with Hugh grantand in the Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet. He also directed his first film whip it (Paramount+ & Amazon Prime) with Elliott Page of protagonist in 2009, and steven spielberg he has asked him to direct ever since. Barrymore now has her own daily talk show a la Ellen, drewwhich can be viewed on YouTube.

