Drew Barrymore Gets a Kardashian Makeover! The 47-year-old star goes from normal to knockout

Drew Barrymore received a pretty intense makeover from a high-profile glam crew this week while doing the TV show.

A few hours later, the talk show host ended up looking just like Kardashian in full makeup, longer, lighter hair, and a tailored black jumpsuit.

The result was amazing: Chris Appleton gave her his trademark long, luxurious hair.

The end result made her look more like Khloe Kardashian, 37, when she had long blonde hair.

The video was shared on Tik Tok and featured two of the world’s top glam stars, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Share on social: “You won’t believe how @charlottetilburydrewbarrymore and I gave GLAM a complete makeover.”

“So what do you guys think?” Added “Chris”, who worked in the past with

A photo was shared on Chris’s Instagram account.

He wrote: “Had the best time yesterday on @thedrewbarrymoreshow – (not just Drew Makeover).

But to have the opportunity to give back and help women who always give selflessly to others.

“Making them not only look good on the outside but feel good on the inside is honestly the best feeling!

Shocking: After a few hours, the talk show host ended up looking just like Kardashian in full makeup and longer, lighter hair in a black suit; seen with charlotte

It was a hit on the show: The ET actress looked to the moon over her new look.

“Much gratitude today,” the hair wizard finished his comment.

In early March, Barrymore had “hottest” dreams about his ex-girlfriends.

Ross Matthews, 41, asked the 47-year-old actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman, if she had ever had a previous dream that made her [her] go, huh? She later joked that she had some “nightmares” about past loves.

She said: “I think the only place I move these days is in my dreams, and every six months I’m going to have the biggest dream and be like, ‘Oh my God! And I’m like, Oh, I’m lustful and alive.

Work on it: The purple-clad makeup artist worked her magic on these shimmery eyeshadows.

Review it: many tools were used to make the product and the host look as good as possible

Stylist and his inspiration: Chris looked proud of his work as Drew smiled at the camera

Ross, known for his role as a reporter on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, wondered what Drew meant by using the word ‘lustful’ during an appearance on the star’s ‘Never Been Kissed’ talk show.

Speaking on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she replied, “An erotic, like, I have a sexual desire, I’m alive and I have a pulse. An erotic!”

Ross then joked, “I love that in your dreams you all were into fetish!”

Drew also revealed on his show that he tried to strike up a conversation with a 28-year-old in Central Park and wondered if dating apps had stopped him from talking to other people in real life.

She said: “Was it the dating apps that stopped us from approaching people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can hide behind the app. forget it. I got over it. I want to talk to people in real life!