Drew Barrymore: his shady biography on the way to fame and his best streaming movies | netflix | SKIP-INTRO

drew Barrymoreresponsible for the films: “Scream”, “The wedding singer”, “Never Been Kissed” and “Charlie’s Angels”, turned 47 at an important moment in his artistic career.

He made his film debut at the age of four in the classic film “ET the alien”. The film made her famous, but she also saved her life, as she helped build her confidence and regain the security she had lost.

SIGHT: Drew Barrymore regretted working with Woody Allen earlier in his career

Barrymore’s life it has been marked by addictions, suicide attempts and serious family problems. In her book titled “Wildflower”, the actress told the most significant moments of her life. She told the story of a girl without affection, who at 12 years of age had already entered rehabilitation for alcohol, at 14 she left her parents and ended up fulfilling her dream: she found love and formed a family.

In his love life he has also had ups and downs. She was first married in 1994, her 19th birthday to Jeremy Thomas and five weeks later she filed for divorce.

Seven years later, she remarried with “Jackass” actor Tom Green: this time the link lasted five months. In 2012, the actress married a third suitor, art consultant Will Kopelman. She was a mother for the first time with him. Together they have two girls: Olive (4) and Frankie (almost 2). Despite the solidity that the couple showed, the actress announced her divorce in 2016.

Drew Barrymore is the goddaughter of the famous Steven Spielberg and Sophia Loren. It was the filmmaker who advised her not to pose nude and after seeing the actress’s photo on the cover of Playboy in 1995, “he sent me a very long Scottish skirt and a note that said cover up,” said the actress.

Barrymore published two books, one at age 15 about her troubled childhood, and another in 2014, a photography book that became a best-seller.

drew Barrymore

Barrymore is often seen collaborating with numerous charitable causes. She acts as a national spokesperson for Fundación Pro Salud de la Mujer, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the need to practice safe sex through the use of condoms.

It is also actively and financially involved with Wildlife Waystation, an organization whose goal is to rescue and shelter animals from around the world.

Barrymore is also a photographer. Her works have been noted in various fashion magazines by famous models and actresses like Rachel McAdams.

Currently, he hosts his talk show on CBS, called “The Drew Barrymore Show” and will produce “Blooms”, a dramatic series with the brothers Max and Charlie Carver, famous for “Teen Wolf”.

Drew Barrymore streaming:

These are the best series and movies of Drew Barrymore to watch in streaming.

Qualification Platform As if for the first time (Movie) Netflix ET: The Extra Terrestrial (Movie) Prime Video The best of my weddings (Movie) Prime Video Santa Clarita Diet (Series) Netflix Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (Movie) Netflix Never Kissed (Movie) Disney+ Mad Love (Movie) Star+ Family Honeymoon (Movie) HBO+

