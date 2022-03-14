Drew Barrymore: How Hollywood’s Underdog Star Could Become the New Oprah | TV and Show

Probably, Drew Barrymore, is one of the most precocious actresses in Hollywood, whose career was maintained over the years, although not without difficulties.

He was only 11 months old when he posed for the first time in front of the cameras, at 7 years old he was a world star, but at 13, his life was already a disaster.

Now, at 47 years old and with an important career in Hollywood, Drew is dedicating himself to his biggest solo professional project, but not in front of the cinema cameras that he has known all his life, but rather in front of television cameras.

A door that opens for the iconic ET actress with success, as she reconciles with her past, the one that everyone read about in magazines or saw on television.

Drew Barrymore: the phoenix of Hollywood

If there is someone who knows what it is to fall and be reborn in Hollywood, it is precisely Drew Barrymore. Following his 7-year-old success as Gertie on ET four decades ago, his life changed forever, but not for the better.

At 8, her mother and manager, Jaid, began taking her often to “Studio 54”, the most popular and exclusive nightclub in New York in the 70s. Five nights a week seemed like enough for her mother and therefore for her. Infobae highlighted.

“I had a mother, but she was more like a best friend. She’d say to me, ‘Do you want to go to school and get bullied or come to Studio 54 with me?’” she recounted in an interview with comedian Norman Macdonald, according to Today.

As for his father, it seemed that in addition to having inherited a Hollywood dynasty last name, he also inherited his destructive habits.

John was an alcoholic and drug addict, by the time Drew was 13 years old he was just like him, he was entering his first rehab after consuming alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, ice cream with a splash of Bailys and attempting suicide.

As she herself pointed out, being famous from such a young age is “really a recipe for disaster”, adding that “I finished my shit … at 14 years old”. At that time she entered the “midlife crisis” and became her own father trying to be a responsible person.

He became emancipated and independent, however, he was blacklisted by Hollywood. Nobody wanted to work with her because of her excesses and she was still in a crisis, one that lasted three years.

Steven Spielberg’s first daughter

The excesses she experienced as a child made her think that she would die at the age of 25, she was the “broken doll” of Hollywood and every scandal was festinated by the press.

“I was very angry because I knew I was terribly lonely,” she told The Guardian when she presented her second Wildflower memoir.

However, the one who was always there was his godfather, steven spielberg. Yes, the famous film director and actress sophia loren They are the Barrymore godparents.

It was the director who served as Drew’s “father” in her youth, scolded her by sending her her Playboy cover with a note that said “Cover up” and a blanket, in an attempt to protect what he mentions is “his first daughter”.

In a meeting she had with him during the summer of 2021, the actress became emotional and said “he was the first person who cared for me”, shedding tears on her show.

At the age of 17, he understood that he had to get his life on track and he worked hard, he made 16 films in 6 years until the time came to join forces to found his first production company, Flower Films.

while starring never kissedalso served as executive producer, being one of the first women to hold this role in the film industry, reported El País.

It was in this work that he came to “Charlie’s Angels” where his friendship with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Lui increased even more.

Even with the first one, he visited Chile in 2004, when they were recording a program for MTV that had the tourist centers of Chile as the main theme.

The path of maturity

During her 20s and 30s, Drew more than made up for her lost adolescence, marrying comedian Tom Green, her second marriage, having already had one at 19 with Jeremy Thomas.

At the age of 37, she remarried William Kopelman, although the link only lasted a few years and in 2016 she divorced, however it was with him that she decided to have a family.

Olivia and Frankie are the daughters of the actress, who came to amaze her life. She according to her stated she “would never have had children unless she was incredibly stable and willing to put them first”.

That, after mentioning that she was not worried about being a mother, because she knew that she would not make the same mistakes as her parents and would never do to a child what they did to her and put them in adult situations when she still could not understand things well. .

In addition, she is still one of the most beloved names in Hollywood and although she has moved away from the cinema, she did participate in the series that she produced “Santa Clarita Diet” on Netflix and always has projects in the pipeline.

A brand of wine, another of cosmetics and a great work as a philanthropist dominate Barrymore’s days, although there is something that takes a large part of her day.

The Drew Barrymore Show

In September 2020, Drew Barrymore debuted as the host of her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on the CBS morning slot.

It took a year for the show to be on the air, according to her own account of the creative journey “it has been exciting, it has been terrifying, it has been challenging, but at the end of the day it is an opportunity to exceed expectations,” she said in the documentary series that shows the path he followed to get to have his own show.

In the first episode, she declared to her audience that she would put all aspects of her life on the screen, considering that most of them had known her since she was little, Vanity Fair reported.

Then, he welcomed his first guests, obviously his great friends from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler. She would later meet her ex-husband, Tom Green, with whom she had not spoken in over 15 years.

The success of the first season where she is shown as she is, empathic, longing, almost childish, made her immediately sign for a second. According to the Condé Nast interview, it is an unconventional program, which makes it remarkable.

“The show truly embodies the spirit of Drew, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring our stations and viewers another high-quality season this fall,” CBS Media Ventures President Steve LoCascio told The Hollywood Reporter.

Such is the success of the actress on television, that her name was even considered to be the heir to the gap left by the American Ellen Degenereswho says goodbye to his show “The Ellen Show” after its last season.

However, it was the singer Kelly Clarkson who will replace the space left by Degeneres with her “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, reported El País.

At the moment she remains on her own show, where if everything goes as well as it has so far, it could turn her into the Oprah Windrey of this time, although it is clear that she has a path traveled in Hollywood with which she does not necessarily need to be someone else, but just being Drew Barrymore.