Drew Barrymore: “I can go years without having sex”

Actress Drew Barrymore confessed on her television show, which she leads with Ross Mathews, that she has resorted to the “method” -like Andrew Garfield- for some of her projects that have required it. The technique of the “method” is based on sensory memory and requires emotional exercises to recreate sensations as credible as possible.

In fact, the topic of conversation came up because Garfield revealed that he stopped eating and having sex for six months when he was preparing for the Martin Scorsese film “Silence” (2016) in which he worked with Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano and Ciarán Hinds.

But Barrymore, who has been single since 2016, goes a step further as she assured that she can spend many years without having intimate relationships or having a date with someone, as she prefers to focus on her career and not think about it much.

“I refrain from having sex, I mean I did it when I was 20 years old, right?” Mathews joked about Garfield’s technique and in response, Barrymore assured that for her it was a short time, six months. “What is it with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time? I was like, ‘Yeah, and?’” she expressed.

“We buried it. That’s the headline. Drew can last six months, it’s not a big deal”, to which the movie star corrected him:“ Years ”, something that surprised his colleague and netizens.