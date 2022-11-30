Entertainment

Drew Barrymore, in love with Leonardo DiCaprio!

Everyone has a crush and so do celebrities. It seems that the drew Barrymore He is a man for whom many people sigh… and with whom she herself has dated in a movie. Even Brad Pitt has joked with him about “dating” him! We talk about Leonardo Dicaprioactor of numerous blockbusters, as once upon a time in hollywood. The two met during the filming of a 90s movie and now Drew Barrymore pulls from the newspaper library to throw a hint at his professional partner.

“Oh hi Leo! I didn’t know you were watching me! I’ve loved you ever since we met as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy! Lately in life I keep thinking about the credo ‘leave it better than you found it’, which could be the perfect summary of you! We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet,” Drew Barrymore writes on Instagram.

The photo, yes, is not recent at all. This is an image that was taken in 2010 during the Golden Globes. In it you can see the actor from The Revenant look and smile in the direction of Drew Barrymore.

Even if it seems like a bombshell (and it is) It is not the first time that the actress has made a comment of this type to the actor. A few years ago, Barrymore had already flirted with Leo by posting a comment on his networks. Dicaprio posted an image with climate change forecasts and she said something to the effect that the only thing that should be hot is the actor and not the planet.







Drew Barrymore and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2010 Golden Globes GTRES GTRES/National Photo Group

More than just a flirtation?

The truth is that beyond the digital contact, both have worked together in several films and it seems that Drew has a friendly relationship with the actor and that he loves him very much, although this declaration of love is in a comedy key, it does not diminish its importance . What we don’t know is if Leo will comment on the post, but let’s hope so. And, who knows, maybe something will come of this joke. Never rule out these kinds of things in life.

