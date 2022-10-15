Drew Barrymore is accused of being racist for adopting a trend on social networks

Drew Barrymore credit: Bang Showbiz

Drew Barrymore has been accused of being racist over a social media post of her dancing in the rain during a thunderstorm.

A TikToker lashed out at the 47-year-old actress in a viral video claiming Drew had copied a trend called “black men frolicking.”

The social network user claimed that the Hollywood star was “disrespecting and flouting the boundaries” of the community of creators of color on the platform.

“You and I know that you are able to enjoy the rain, to frolic freely, without recording it and posting it on TikTok,” user @amushroomblackly said.

The Internet user also pointed out that the interpreter “has become a co-participant of people who simply go out of their way to disrespect and disregard the limits that black creators have established.”

@amushroomblackly was offended by the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star’s video, in which the star was seen walking outside in a downpour, telling her followers, “Whenever you can, go out in the rain. Don’t miss the opportunity.”

The trend is believed to have been started by TikTok user @thexsadxoptimistic posting a clip back in May of him running through a field and saying, “OMG I’m running through a field frolicking!”

The video quickly went viral on the platform as many users recreated it with the hashtag #blackmenfrolicking. It is estimated that the trend was replicated at least 600,000 times.

For her part, the actress had already talked about how her video in the rain had a great response from her fans.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: “I’m such a hippie that when I see the rain, I just think I want to go out and feel it and have a little baptism of mother nature. To be free and not worry for a second. I worry and I worry.” I stress a lot… The rain is a signal for me to let go and stop thinking too much about everything”.