Drew Barrymore is moved to see photos of her famous grandmother: “The Goddess of Silent Film”

drew Barrymore She was browsing Instagram when she came across some old photos that moved her to tears. These are pictures of his late grandmother Dolores Costello“The Goddess of Silent Film”.

“The Goddess of Silent Film”: the impressive Dolores Costello in the 1920s and 1930s. pains She is the grandmother of the beautiful and talented Drew Barrymore,” she captioned the account that posted the star’s vintage snapshots and collages.

In the comments, the presenter of “The Drew Barrymore Show” She said that she felt very emotional after seeing the shots, she even thought it was a sign.

“I didn’t know why I was commuting because I need to go to bed and get up to go to work. I felt like I was looking for something. A sign? I don’t know, but I needed something! And I found this! You brought me to my grandma!!! I have tears running down my face as I write this! Thank you. I needed this tonight!” she wrote she.

Dolores Costello, grandmother of Drew Barrymore.

Photo: Instagram

Dolores Costello, the famous grandmother of Drew Barrymore

Her grandmother pains was born in 1903 and rose to fame for his silent films such as “Noah’s Ark” (1928), “Little Lord Fauntleroy” (1936), “The Magnificent Ambersons” (1942), and “This is the Army” (1943).

Costello was married to actor John Barrymore from 1928 to 1934, during which time the couple welcomed their son John Drew, who is the father of Drew. Costello he died in 1979 at age 75.

The “Goddess of Silent Movies” had her greatest success on the big screen in the 1920s and 1930s.

Photo: Instagram

Her acting career ceased to be a priority for her after the birth of her first daughter, Dolores Ethel Mae “DeeDee” Barrymoreon April 8, 1930, and retired from the screen in 1931 to spend time with his family.

his second son, John Drew Barrymorewas born on June 4, 1932, but the marriage proved difficult due to her husband’s increasing alcoholism, so they divorced in 1935.