Drew Barrymore is on his birthday: Let’s review his best films

This February 22, Drew Barrymore turns 47 years old. The actress, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries in “Grey Gardens”, has a long career not only as an actor, but also as a producer and director. In the following note, we will remember some of her best films, which remained in the hearts of film fans.

The best movies and series of Drew Barrymore

“ET the alien”

It’s about a group of aliens who arrive on the planet to carry out an expedition. When they are about to leave, one of them does not make it to the ship and stays on planet earth, specifically in the city of California, where Elliot lives, a shy and lonely boy with his older brother Michael and his younger sister Gertie, the latter has been interpreted by Drew Barrymore.

“Cat’s Eyes”

It is a movie that is divided into 3 stories. The first tells the story of a smoker who hires some sadists to help him quit smoking. The second tells the story of a mobster who discovers his wife’s infidelity and forces the lover to walk along the edge of a building. The last story is about a girl who is played by Drew Barrymore who sees a gnome in her room, the common link being a cat..

“Donnie Darko”

Donnie Darko is an American student who is seemingly perfect as he is smart, however he has another dark and eccentric side. After being saved from death when a plane almost fell on top of his house, Donnie Darko begins to hallucinate. You will be able to see an adult Drew Barrymore in the role of a Literature teacher.

“Forever and ever”

It tells the true story of Cinderella played by Drew Barrymore. During the Middle Ages, when her beloved father passed away, little Danielle is orphaned and becomes her stepmother’s maid and her stepsisters.

“I have never been kissed”

Starring Drew Barrymore, it tells the story of Josie Geller, a journalist who stands out above the rest. But, her sentimental life is a disaster, at 25 years old she has not yet had any love relationship and neither has her first kiss.

“Everyone says I love you”

It is about love and its many consequences. Everything revolves around a wealthy family that makes a great trip through the great capitals of the planet. All the characters have something in common, that they are madly in love with someone. Watch as Drew Barrymore brings young Skylar Dandridge to life.

“Duplex”

Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore bring to life the couple formed by Alex and Nanci, a couple who have been together for quite some time and are sure of their relationship and decide that it is time to have a place for both of them.

“Their First Dates”

Lucy Whitmore suffers from a neuronal anomaly that prevents her from remembering what happened during her day when she wakes up, neither her name, professional, nor anything about the place you have driven to, this does not allow her to lead a normal life.

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Sheila and Joel are real estate agents who live with their teenage daughter Abby in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

“An extraordinary adventure”

Based on a true event, the film tells the story of three California gray whales who became trapped in the ice of the Arctic Circle in 1988. Such an event caught the attention of the media, which practically invaded a small and quiet town. from Alaska.

“Together and Scrambled”

When a man and a woman go to a resort with their respective families and when they see each other they do not hide their surprise, since they already knew each other, some time ago they had had a blind date whose result had not been satisfactory at all.

“everyone is fine”

A widower wants to gather his four children in Mesa for Christmas dinner. However, none of them show up, the widower does not think twice and embarks on a trip to visit each of his children, it is there that he realizes that the life of his children is not as he told him by phone call. .

“I miss you already”

It tells of the relationship between two friends, Milly and Jess, their relationship begins to falter after one of them becomes pregnant and the other falls ill. Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette starring as these two friends with two very different lives.

