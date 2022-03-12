Drew Barrymore is visiting Chip and Joanna Gaines at the Silos and fans are excited

Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines and has expressed her love for them in the past. the Drew Barrymore Demo The host has commented on the Instagram posts shared by Joanna, showing that she really is a true enthusiast of the interior designer’s work. Barrymore is now interviewing the power couple and fans are raving about this matchup.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We are having such a great time with @drewbarrymore here in Waco! Come out to Silos tomorrow morning to see @thedrewbarrymoreshow and meet some of our @magnolianetwork storytellers!” Read the Instagram post.

Fans shared their reactions after the post.

“I wish I lived closer! Very funny,” replied a fan.

“Dream team,” added one follower.

“I’d love to hear what Chip has on his heart!” said an Instagram user.

