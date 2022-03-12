Drew Barrymore is visiting Chip and Joanna Gaines at the Silos and fans are excited

James 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines and has expressed her love for them in the past. the Drew Barrymore Demo The host has commented on the Instagram posts shared by Joanna, showing that she really is a true enthusiast of the interior designer’s work. Barrymore is now interviewing the power couple and fans are raving about this matchup.

“We are having such a great time with @drewbarrymore here in Waco! Come out to Silos tomorrow morning to see @thedrewbarrymoreshow and meet some of our @magnolianetwork storytellers!” Read the Instagram post.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Robert Pattinson and other careers in Hollywood that have gone from less to more

When the news leaked in May 2019 that the British Robert Pattinson “sounded” to be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved