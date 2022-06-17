Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Skin Care Routine

Drew Barrymore’s 10-step skincare routine is packed with affordable products. (Photo: Getty)

The amazing thing about Drew Barrymore is that his face always draws us in. He always looks young and effervescent. At 47, the actress, talk show host and mother of two looks better than ever. When she this month shared her “skincare routine for those moments when I want to pamper myself” on TikTok, we lived it as if we had spent a day at the spa with our best friend.

We then went shopping and discovered that several of the products you raved about can be found on Amazon. Highlights include Garnier’s reusable microfiber pads (now available three for $9), a Glow Recipe watermelon facial toner to shrink pores, soothe and nourish skin, an avocado eye cream from Kiehl’s , a Gua Sha similar to the one in this best-selling facial care tool kit, and Goe Nourishing Oil.

We’ve seen Barrymore’s skincare routine and we bet you want to pamper yourself like this too.

3 ecological cleansing pads with micellar water. (Photo: Amazon)

With these microfiber pads with micellar water you can clean your face over and over again because they are reusable. When they are dirty, simply wash them with soap and water or put them in the washing machine next to the clothes.

Barrymore says she starts her beauty routine with a swipe of Garnier’s reusable cleansing pad because glowing skin requires gentle cleansing that’s also kind to the planet.

Amazon has Garnier’s eco pads on sale for just $9, down from $10.50 originally. One shopper said, “These are legit. They absorb. They’re soft. And best of all: they are of excellent quality!”

Water from Watermelon Glow. (Photo: Amazon)

Formulated to hydrate and soothe skin while shrinking pores, this toner contains amino acids from watermelon and cactus water, PHA and BHA to smooth skin, and hyaluronic acid to plump skin.

“I love this product,” Barrymore confessed holding up Glow Recipe in the TikTok video as she patted it on her face.

Right now, it’s on sale for $34 on Amazon. One user who gave it five stars confirmed that “my skin is radiant and looks plumper”, adding that the toner “smells delicious”.

Avocado cream for the eye contour. (Photo: Amazon)

This moisturizing eye cream reduces puffiness and fine lines.

Once again, Barrymore showed her appreciation, but this time while applying Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream.

It’s on sale for $30 right now on Amazon. One very satisfied shopper wrote: “The area around my eyes looks less ‘tired’ and more hydrated. I use this cream every morning before applying concealer and reapply it after I wash my face before I go to bed at night.”

Jao Brand oil. (Photo: Amazon)

This 100% natural oil contains rosehip, hemp, white prairie, and rice bran oils. It also has avocado rich in vitamins, grape and pumpkin seeds, mango, protective oil of cashews, calendula and chamomile with a calming effect.

To add an extra dose of hydration, Barrymore uses Goe’s oil on her arms and elbows. Amazon has this 3-ounce tube of Jao brand Goe’s oil for $59. It’s not a price that fits all budgets, but those who have given it five stars say that you don’t need to use much. “Honestly this has transformed my skin,” one delighted person wrote. “I use it straight when I just got out of the shower on damp skin from head to toe and once you apply the balm it turns into a smooth oil that soaks into the skin. Try to apply it on damp skin, this way you will get really soft and hydrated skin. A little product goes a long way.”

This jade roller and Gua Sha for the face is only $12 right now. (Photo: Amazon)

Barrymore also uses a Gua Sha to the face applying gentle but firm upward strokes. We don’t know where you got yours, but it looks a lot like this rose quartz product from Amazon’s best-selling face kit, now only $12, down from $25, using the coupon on the page. The objective? Diminish puffiness, reduce fine lines and firm skin. Over 32,000 buyers have given this kit a 5-star rating! One wrote: “A new staple in my skincare routine…I put it in the freezer before use and feel like a spa in my own home. Great quality for that price.”

Barrymore ended the video with a glowing check-in the next morning saying, “I feel like my skin is so much better.” Thanks for the tips, pal!

