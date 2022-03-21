Drew Barrymore learned an important lesson from a cheating boyfriend

drew Barrymore she learned an important life lesson from a cheating boyfriend when she was still a Hollywood teenager. Although she confessed that she “felt ashamed” at first and wondered why she wasn’t good enough for that person to remain faithful, she soon realized something important. And decades later, she said she hopes to be able to raise her daughters with the knowledge of the lesson she learned.

Drew Barrymore | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Drew Barrymore felt embarrassed after a boyfriend cheated on her as a teenager

Barrymore told Elle magazine that when it came time to define the beauty of her daughters, Frankie and Olive, she was willing to go to any lengths to teach them that “insecurity is not an option.”

She remembered when a boyfriend cheated on her when she was a teenager, she tried to find out where she had gone wrong. “I remember feeling so bad about myself and feeling ashamed,” she explained. “I wondered why she wasn’t good enough and I thought the other girl must have been great.”

Fortunately, the child acting icon soon began to see the situation differently. He asked himself some questions and wondered what would happen if he “decided never to think this way again.”

Drew Barrymore learned a new way of seeing herself from her cheating boyfriend

After feeling bad, Barrymore said she wondered, “What if I decided I’m just who I am and realized that one day I’d meet someone and I’d be enough for them? What if he didn’t try to transform me into this phantom standard that he didn’t even know about?

According to the He shouted actor, that was a real “script change” moment to move relationships forward. “Instead of feeling insecure and jealous and suspicious and wondering if all men are going to cheat on me again,” she shared, “I decided to say, ‘Nope. This will be enough for someone someday.’”

In other words, she realized that she didn’t deserve to be cheated on. And she learned that she shouldn’t have assumed that something in her own character caused it to happen. Most importantly, he knew he shouldn’t carry the insecurities caused by one failed relationship with her into the next.

In the end, she gave the Elle magazine interview back to Frankie and Olive, saying, “So I feel like I want to show you stuff like that.”

Drew Barrymore’s taste in couples changed after becoming a father

Barrymore’s view of herself changed when her boyfriend cheated on her. And she explained to Jimmy Fallon in tonight’s show, her taste for romantic partners has matured since she became a mother. She said that she began to look for more responsible traits, such as evaluating parenting styles and looking for responsibility.

She said, “When you’re young, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I bet they could really pick that kid up from school on time.’

However, as a mother, she said it’s more important to know that a partner will be trustworthy in that regard. Now, a single mother of two who hosts a talk show, has confessed that she uses dating apps on The Drew Barrymore Show. And he told ET in February 2022, “I think I average one or two dates a year, which feels constant in a busy life.”

