Drew Barrymore, Lenny Kravitz and other celebrities who gave up sex

In a recent essay, titled “The Rebels Who Love,” actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her voluntary abstinence from sex and confessed that she hasn’t had sex since her divorce in 2016.

In an old interview, the protagonist of “As if it were the first time” said that she hated sex, something that is not entirely true, simply her vision of intimacy has changed.

Since he separated he has not “been able” to have a intimate relationshiphas focused on other things, working on herself and learning a little more about the breeding of his daughters, a subject that was not entirely clear to him.

“I am not a person who needs sex. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world,” the actress wrote.

In addition, he emphasized that he does not hate sex: “And for the record: I don’t hate sex! I’ve just reached the epiphany that love and sex are not the same.”

Barrymore is not the only celebrity who has a different perspective on sex, just like her other celebrities for one reason or another have made the decision to abstain.

celine dion

The singer and actress did not have sexual relations until she married the musician Rene Angelilwho passed away in 2016.

Jennifer Lawrence

In multiple interviews, the Oscar winner acknowledged that she did not usually have sexual intercourse because of her fear of germs, so for her the only way she conceives of having any intimate contact is within a stable relationship and with medical checkups previous.

jane fonda

no longer interested in sex, it is not for lack of desire, rather he no longer feels that he needs it. “I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, ever again,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Lenny Kravitz

In 2008, he confessed that he had three years in abstinence and he would stay that way until he had a wife, who has to meet certain requirements: “The moment I am in my life women They have to have more than just a pretty body for me, they have to have a head and a spirit.”

Eduardo Verastegui

In 2019, the actor stated that he did not regret his celibacyby then he was 15 years old without having sexual relations, an act that he described as something sacred and a gift incredible.

“For me it has been a blessing. It has been a discipline incredible, many things inside me have awakened. I can write you a book of the benefits that I have experienced,” the famous man explained to the “Ventaneando” program.

