Drew Barrymore loves making messes in the kitchen with her daughters

As a mother of two daughters, Drew Barrymore knows that planning meals for young children can be a big task, even for those who love to cook. Just because there’s delicious home-cooked food that someone spent hours preparing on the table doesn’t mean little ones will appreciate what’s in there.

So like many other parents and caregivers, Barrymore does the best she can every day. Some are hits, and some fall short. But one thing the talk show host isn’t too bothered about is letting her children mess with her in the kitchen while she prepares things they like to eat.

Drew Barrymore keeps things simple when feeding her daughters

In Barrymore’s lifestyle book, rebellious Housewife, she shares that she’s not “fancy” when it comes time to feed her kids because she found it’s not that easy. “Frankie has a more adventurous palate, but Olive wants what she wants,” she notes.

So, they go up and down with what they are going to eat. Barrymore says that her daughters will really like something new for a short time before they dislike it. And sometimes they go through periods where they “just don’t want to eat anything.”

One thing she uses to get through the “continuous process” of being the caterer for children with picky palates is hands-on involvement in the kitchen with Frankie and Olive.

“It’s so much fun for me to cook with my kids, and I always get messy with it,” she writes in Rebellious housewife. “Flour all over the kitchen floor while we’re baking… we’ve tried to be more responsible and less messy, because those messes can be epic cleanups.”

But when he tries to get through long days and get his two daughters to eat through them, he just does the best he can and then tries again in the morning. “Lather, rinse, repeat,” she sums it up.

Drew Barrymore ‘doesn’t sit at a table like a Norman Rockwell painting’ with his daughters

While sharing some thoughts about his life at home with Frankie and Olive, Barrymore reveals in rebellious housewife that she and her children “don’t sit at a table like a Norman Rockwell painting” to eat.

They gather at the kitchen island for cereal and hard-boiled eggs the morning before school. For dinner, she tries to get them to sit at the table. But sometimes, “they just want to sit on the couch with little tables in front of the TV,” and they enjoy that, too.

The Forever star connects with people who desperately want their children to eat healthy food and come to the table for dinner. But she says she too goes into “parental survival mode” and tries to get her daughters to eat. something over a few days.

“As a parent, you punish yourself because the way you do it is not correct. But there is no one right way,” he suggests.

Drew Barrymore is ‘just another dad trying to feed his kids’

As Barrymore revealed after her divorce from her daughters’ father, she wasn’t planning on being a single mom with an ex. But she learned that things don’t always go as planned. So, she approaches some things in life with no expectations or aspirations and just hopes to get ahead.

“…My food journey since becoming a mom hasn’t been patronizing or overly aspirational. I’m just another dad trying to feed my kids and do the best I can. And some days I fail, and some days I feel like I’m successful,” he concludes in his lifestyle book.

