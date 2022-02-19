Drew Barrymore makes friends with the soul of a chicken in this spot

In a hilarious new Quorn spot, Drew Barrymore’s best friend is a six-foot chicken named ChiQin.

With her closest friends, Drew Barrymore would probably go shopping, walk through the snowy streets of New York and also have a fun pajama party that would not miss out on manicures and pedicures or the usual pillow fights. All this and much more is what the famous American actress does with her best friend in a new and fun spot for the vegan meat brand Quorn. However, Drew Barrymore’s soulmate in the spot is not a flesh and blood human, it is a chicken of about two meters that responds to the name of ChiQin.

Deliberately shot with a delicious “amateur” patina, the ad seeks to generate “awareness” about Quorn products in the United Statesthe small homeland of Drew Barrymore.

Quornis a company originally from the United Kingdom, has recently signed a collaboration agreement with the interpreterwhom he even entertained with the title of «chief mom officer».

With his new spot, which tries to connect with flexitarians, Quorn seeks to stand out from the crowd in the increasingly crowded plant-based meat market.

If you do not see the embedded video correctly, click here

Instead of focusing on the attributes of their products (which are made with proteins extracted from mushrooms) Quorn is committed to a much more narrative approach in its new campaign with the ultimate goal of connecting emotionally with the consumer.

Quornwhose extensive catalog includes products such as hamburgers, nuggets and vegan meatballs, operating in his native UK since the 1980s and enjoys a 34% market share in the plant-based meat industry there.

In the United States his debut has been more recentbut has still gained traction in the last decade thanks to its distribution deals with Whole Foods, Kroge and other supermarket chains.

To get stronger across the pond Whole Foods has chosen to focus on its chicken substitutes (which have even been awarded by the magazine food+wine).

drew Barrymorewho has not eaten meat since the age of 13, He was already a fan of Quorn’s “nuggets” before sealing an alliance with the British company.

«Best Friends» (this is the name of the new Quorn) was filmed last January in New York and is signed by the company’s in-house advertising team.

The script of the spot is signed by Liz Koe, while the direction is provided by Dan Opsal. The happy chords of “You’re My Best Friend” by J-Man and Keith provide the perfect sound counterpoint to the ad, which has as its motto «Quorn Meatless ChiQin. Because you wouldn’t eat your best friend» (Quorn Meatless ChiQin. Why wouldn’t you eat your best friend.)