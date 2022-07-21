Drew Barrymore moves with video in the rain on social networks

Drew Barrymore is one of the Hollywood actresses who, from a very young age, has had the opportunity to appear on the big screen, recognized from her role in ‘ET The Extraterrestrial’, to her most recent performance in the Netflix series, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’, thus always captivating her fans with her beautiful smile and charisma, and although at one point in her life she had addiction problems, today Barrymore is a full woman capable of enjoying everything around her.

In this way, a couple of months ago the actress made her love for the rain known with a video where she appeared all wet telling her followers to go running in the rain. “She is raining wherever you are. She only runs in the rain. Don’t miss the opportunity,” she stated as she flashed her smile.

Likewise, recently the protagonist of ‘As if it were the first time’, again revolutionizes social networks by sharing another video where she is running in the rain and looking at the sky, “Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity! ”, Said Barrymore while noting her emotion with laughter, while TikTok users highlighted how good this publication made him see, since it somehow transmitted energy to them, with the girlish attitude that the characterizes.

“Oh my Gog, you gave me instant joy”, “I love you very much Drew, I didn’t know your story until today, but it has always seemed to me that you have a very pure soul”, “I love you Drew, I like to see you happy, you deserve many precious things in your life”, “I love you Drew, you deserve everything beautiful”, “You deserve the best Drew, Always. The world is Yours!”.

Some users wrote in the publication that so far has more than 36 thousand likes and 3 million comments.