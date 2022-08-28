Drew Barrymore on his friendship with Cameron Diaz: we even shared a bed

She is one of the greats of Hollywood. Millions of people go to theaters because of you.

Cameron Diaz has loved movies like There’s Something About Mary, The Damage Girlfriends, Super Cute and Super Sexy. On Tuesday he celebrates his fiftieth birthday. Her best friend, Drew Barrymore (47), congratulates her at BILD am SONNTAG.

1994 preview: Diaz and Jim Carrey (32) in the mask Photo: Photographic Alliance/Everett Cooley

“Cameron is my soulmate, he is my mirror, my best self. Never before had she felt such a connection with anyone. It is a gift to have this woman in my life, ”said the Hollywood star about his girlfriend to Pams.

Diaz even made her a better person. “I no longer use Cameron’s plastic bags. And when I brush my teeth, I don’t let the water run either.”

They met in the eighties. “I was 14 and working in a coffee shop, and she was 16 and started modeling. I went into the store and we became friends.” They later made the Charlie’s Angels movies together. But, secretly, the work continues abroad. “We are mothers.” and we have the same problems. “These are long-running tracks,” Barrymore says with a laugh.

His most famous scene: With semen in his hair Something about Mary (1998) Photo: press work

Laughing is something that the two love to do together and travel. “We have been to Hawaii, Hampton, South America and the Caribbean together. We even slept in the same bed.”

The friendship between the two is limitless. They are always there for each other. “Cameron has the key to my house, he waters my flowers when I have to leave. He is a babysitter and a lifesaver for me. Cam was there when she was down, holding my hand through my worst moments and sharing my best moments together.” .”

2003: Diaz (then 31 years old) in “Charlie’s Angels – Full Strength” Photo: imago stock and people

That’s what they want at 50th place for Diaz. BILD am SONNTAG knows that Barrymore and several other friends have been invited to Italy for her birthday. The big party will be held there, at the Reschio estate in Umbria.

Are they also talking about Cameron’s return and the third Charles Angels movie? This would probably be more like ‘Charlie’s Grandmas’, but why not?

