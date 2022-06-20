Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Once Serenaded ‘Baby Face’ Johnny Carson With a Well-Deserved Song

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Talk show host Drew Barrymore is one of a relatively small group of current stars who were interviewed by TV icon Johnny Carson. She was just a girl when she sat the show tonight desk for the first time in 1982. And he didn’t miss an opportunity to dazzle the charitable late-night host with a song about his face that he thought he “deserved” to hear.

Drew Barrymore visited Johnny Carson on ‘The Tonight Show’ for the first time when he was only 7 years old

After appearing in the movie. ET the alien, Barrymore was already on the road to massive fame. And he showed off his charming talent for entertaining during a visit to The program tonight. He had his audience, including his presenter, hanging on his every word.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Disney classic will have live-action and fans propose cast

8 mins ago

Why does Paulina Rubio speak like a Spaniard?

18 mins ago

Ranking of the most popular HBO series in Chile

19 mins ago

Lina Tejeiro talks about her relationship with James Rodriguez – People – Culture

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button