Drew Barrymore Once Serenaded ‘Baby Face’ Johnny Carson With a Well-Deserved Song

Talk show host Drew Barrymore is one of a relatively small group of current stars who were interviewed by TV icon Johnny Carson. She was just a girl when she sat the show tonight desk for the first time in 1982. And he didn’t miss an opportunity to dazzle the charitable late-night host with a song about his face that he thought he “deserved” to hear.

(left) Drew Barrymore and Johnny Carson | Gene Arias/NBCU Photo Bank (R) Drew Barrymore | Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore visited Johnny Carson on ‘The Tonight Show’ for the first time when he was only 7 years old

After appearing in the movie. ET the alien, Barrymore was already on the road to massive fame. And he showed off his charming talent for entertaining during a visit to The program tonight. He had his audience, including his presenter, hanging on his every word.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet you,” he told Carson Barrymore, then 7 years old. “It’s a miracle.”

Apparently flattered, he told her that the excitement and adoration were mutual. “I’ve been reading all about you,” he told her before complimenting his acting skills.

Drew Barrymore told Johnny Carson he ‘deserved’ a song about his ‘baby face’

As Carson interviewed Barrymore, he did some entertaining things that impressed the veteran host. First, she took out her false teeth and placed them on his desk so she could talk to him more easily.

Later, she interrupted him at one point to ask if she could watch a song for him. He agreed and she stood in front of him before beginning to sing. “You have the / You have the cutest baby face,” she began. “It’s so cute/Nobody can take your place/Babyface/Babyface/Baby babyface.”

When he finished, he sat back down to applause from the audience. Carson and his co-host, Ed McMahon, seemed as impressed as the crowd by the display.

“You deserve that song,” Barrymore told Carson.

Johnny Carson gave Drew Barrymore an open invite to ‘The Tonight Show’ after she sang a song for him

Carson closed the interview by wishing Barrymore much success and asking, “Would you like to come back and be on the show again at some point?”

The young actor told him that he would love it and he added: “Well, you have an invitation whenever you want.”

She visited the show tonight several more times before 1985. Unfortunately, her parents lacked the skills to help her navigate her way through childhood in Hollywood, something she’s been candid about. That absence of guidance led her down a dangerous path early, and she was partying when she was 9 years old.

Barrymore was blacklisted in Hollywood for her wild ways before she was a teenager. She went through emancipation at age 14, then began a career transformation during her comeback in the 1990s.

after hosting the show tonight for 30 years, Carson retired in 1992. And Barrymore didn’t return until 1994 when Jay Leno took his place.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore’s Slip On Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’ Left Her With a Positive Outlook