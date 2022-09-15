Drew Barrymore opens up about death threats signed by someone posing as Selma Blair

Drew Barrymore spoke to Selma Blair about the truth behind death threats once sent to her by a person pretending to be Blair.

Blair wrote about the shocking events in her new memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

Now, sitting down with Barrymore on her self-titled talk show, Blair has given more context to the staggering claims.

“I was very close to my mother. And my dad and I tried to make friends, we never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him daddy again,” Blair recounted.

Early in her career, Blair landed a small part in a movie and called her father to tell him the exciting news.

Shortly afterward, Blair detailed that the film’s producers told her they were receiving letters from someone “claiming to be an agent” falsely informing them that Blair “was addicted to heroin.”

“It was a defamatory letter about me,” Blair recounted. “They fired me even before filming, and they were nice to me, but they explained: ‘We just don’t know what’s going on, the responsibility. We don’t believe this, but…’”

“I didn’t know where it came from,” Blair admitted, adding that she thought it might have been someone “who didn’t like me in high school.”

Drew Barrymore and Selma Blair (Getty Images)

Blair recalled hearing a detective a year later tell her: “‘We know it’s not you… but someone has written letters to Drew Barrymore, lots of threatening letters, signed by Selma Blair.'”

Over time, Blair clarified that she discovered it was “someone involved with my father.”

When the story was over, Barrymore assured Blair that he had never received the letters in person and had only found out about them later.

“Then I read your book and I was like, ‘Fuck this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,'” Barrymore said. “Because it wasn’t real to me because I would never doubt you and actually I’ve been a huge fan of yours.”