Drew Barrymore publicly apologizes to Johnny Depp after hearing the jury’s sentence

The popular actress has agreed to apologize publicly to the actor after accusing him of wanting to air his private life in public media.

The actress Drew Barrymore, who has a television program, at the time criticized Johnny Deep and his way of expressing his private life in the public, although after saying that he had to apologize, after saying on his talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, that Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard is “crazy” and that “no one needed to know” the details of his wedding and his relationship problems.

“I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life exposed in public. I understand all the sentiments, but they are actually exposing information that no one needed to know. This is crazy ”, she detailed in her program

Part of the public in the program did not hesitate to show their disagreement with the statement, since the trial involves truly serious matters, such as the accusation of domestic violence against Johnny Depp.

With backlash from the public and social media, Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Johnny Depp: