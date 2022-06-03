Drew Barrymore publicly apologizes to Johnny Depp after hearing the jury’s sentence
The popular actress has agreed to apologize publicly to the actor after accusing him of wanting to air his private life in public media.
The actress Drew Barrymore, who has a television program, at the time criticized Johnny Deep and his way of expressing his private life in the public, although after saying that he had to apologize, after saying on his talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”, that Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heard is “crazy” and that “no one needed to know” the details of his wedding and his relationship problems.
“I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life exposed in public. I understand all the sentiments, but they are actually exposing information that no one needed to know. This is crazy ”, she detailed in her program
Part of the public in the program did not hesitate to show their disagreement with the statement, since the trial involves truly serious matters, such as the accusation of domestic violence against Johnny Depp.
With backlash from the public and social media, Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Johnny Depp:
“I found out that I offended people by putting Johnny Depp down, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who came forward; because this may be a learning moment for me on how to move on and behave,” he said in a video.
“I can be a more caring person and be a better person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person. I really appreciate the depth of this and will grow and change from there; and I also thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you,” she concluded.