Drew Barrymore rain racism controversy leaves internet baffled
An old TikTok video of Drew Barrymore has been making headlines after a TikToker called it racist.
The controversial TikToker LibsofTikTok shared the video where another netizen criticized Drew Barrymore for being racist. In the now viral clip, the actress is seen walking outside and laughing in the rain, and the TikToker has claimed it was racist.
Since then, netizens have been exasperatingly assuring the actress that the clip was not problematic or harmful in any way. However, the claims left many people baffled, with one taking to Twitter to tag the TikToker and say, “I’m so confused” about the whole thing.
Drew Barrymore posted a short clip of herself frolicking outside a patio at an apartment building during the rain. The 47-year-old man was seen looking up at the sky and laughing. He also told his followers: “Whenever you can, go out in the rain. Do not lose this chance.”
Netizens found Drew Barrymore’s joy contagious and applauded the actress for taking part in a self-care activity.
However, it seems that not everyone was satisfied with the video. TikToker @amushroomblacky claimed the clip was racist, saying:
“You and I know that you are able to enjoy the rain, frolic freely without filming it and then posting it on TikTok. Now you just co-signed with at least three million, eight point five for eleven people front and back who just go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that black creators have set. And now you are one of those people. So I guess my question would be, why? Why is it so important for all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?
It seems that the TikToker was claiming that Drew Barrymore stole the concept of “free play” in the rain from a black creator. However, what was racist in Barrymore’s video still doesn’t seem clear to people on the internet.
Netizens react to Drew Barrymore accused of racism
Internet users were confused as to why TikToker deemed Drew Barrymore frowning in the rain racist. Many expressed that there is nothing racist in the 50 first dates actress excited to walk in the rain.
While some expressed confusion about how racist the actress enjoyed the rain, others simply called out the controversial TikToker for her video.
LibsofTikTok banned by Facebook
LibsofTikTok was banned from Facebook after it spread misinformation and allegedly led a campaign of harassment against Boston Children’s Hospital. The page was banned for 24 hours after falsely accusing the hospital of “offering ‘gender-affirming hysterectomies’ for girls.”
According to Media Matters, the right-wing social media page tweeted about Boston Children’s Hospital at least seven times between August 11 and 15.
After the organization was publicly harassed, hospital staff were subjected to violent threats and online harassment, including death threats.
LibsofTikTok’s statement was later debunked by fact-checking website Politifact.
After the hospital went public about the harassment they were facing, LibsofTikTok founder Chaya Raichik tweeted that his Facebook page had been banned. The ad said:
“Our account was suspended and we immediately appealed. After 2 minutes they replied that we are permanently suspended. I’m confident we got a full and fair review.”
However, the ban was short-lived. His Facebook page was up and running less than 24 hours after his initial ban.