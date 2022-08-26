Drew Barrymore rain racism controversy leaves internet baffled

An old TikTok video of Drew Barrymore has been making headlines after a TikToker called it racist.

The controversial TikToker LibsofTikTok shared the video where another netizen criticized Drew Barrymore for being racist. In the now viral clip, the actress is seen walking outside and laughing in the rain, and the TikToker has claimed it was racist.

Since then, netizens have been exasperatingly assuring the actress that the clip was not problematic or harmful in any way. However, the claims left many people baffled, with one taking to Twitter to tag the TikToker and say, “I’m so confused” about the whole thing.

Drew Barrymore posted a short clip of herself frolicking outside a patio at an apartment building during the rain. The 47-year-old man was seen looking up at the sky and laughing. He also told his followers: “Whenever you can, go out in the rain. Do not lose this chance.”

Netizens found Drew Barrymore’s joy contagious and applauded the actress for taking part in a self-care activity.

However, it seems that not everyone was satisfied with the video. TikToker @amushroomblacky claimed the clip was racist, saying:

“You and I know that you are able to enjoy the rain, frolic freely without filming it and then posting it on TikTok. Now you just co-signed with at least three million, eight point five for eleven people front and back who just go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that black creators have set. And now you are one of those people. So I guess my question would be, why? Why is it so important for all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?

It seems that the TikToker was claiming that Drew Barrymore stole the concept of “free play” in the rain from a black creator. However, what was racist in Barrymore’s video still doesn’t seem clear to people on the internet.

Netizens react to Drew Barrymore accused of racism

Internet users were confused as to why TikToker deemed Drew Barrymore frowning in the rain racist. Many expressed that there is nothing racist in the 50 first dates actress excited to walk in the rain.

While some expressed confusion about how racist the actress enjoyed the rain, others simply called out the controversial TikToker for her video.

I just saw a tik tok of someone making Drew Barrymore standing in the rain a career issue. Have you considered a job application I just saw a tik tok of someone making Drew Barrymore standing in the rain a career issue. Have you considered a job application

Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain in California is now racist.

Apparently.

It really drives me crazy to have to share a planet with such undeniable assholes. Drew Barrymore enjoying the rain in California is now racist. Apparently. It really drives me crazy to have to share a planet with such undeniable jerks.

WHY is this random woman calling Drew Barrymore a racist? He sounds stupid. Please don’t give the REAL RACISTS a platform to deny that racism EXISTS because of what she appears to be as a carefree woman playing in the rain! Can someone, other than a hater, explain this woman? WHY is this random woman calling Drew Barrymore a racist? He sounds stupid. Please don’t give the REAL RACISTS a platform to deny that racism EXISTS because of what she appears to be as a carefree woman playing in the rain! Can someone, other than a hater, explain this woman?

Romping in the rain is now racist Romping in the rain is now racist https://t.co/L6nq3RxkJ2 What the hell is this lady talking about? I’m black and Drew Barrymore or anyone else in the world can romp around in the rain and post it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. In no way is this racist. twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s… What the hell is this lady talking about? I’m black and Drew Barrymore or anyone else in the world can romp around in the rain and post it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. In no way is this racist. twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s…

@juanss76 Rain belongs to all of us, all races, religions, sexual preferences, all creatures big and small. Don’t use someone filming their happiness as something racist. @Drew Barrymore please don’t apologize for being who you are, so pure of heart and charming in every way. @juanss76 Rain belongs to all of us, all races, religions, sexual preferences, all creatures big and small. Don’t use someone filming their happiness as something racist. @Drew Barrymore please don’t apologize for being who you are, so pure of heart and charming in every way.

@libsoftiktok I’ve seen this three times and I don’t understand how it’s problematic that Drew Barrymore likes the rain. Now, I’m Irish, so we think ANYONE likes rain is a little weird, because we get a lot of it. But offensive? Really? @libsoftiktok I’ve seen this three times and I don’t understand how it’s problematic that Drew Barrymore likes the rain. Now, I’m Irish, so we think ANYONE likes rain is a little weird, because we get a lot of it. But offensive? Really?

@NCLanceman @libsoftiktok The one lady is upset that Drew Barrymore is filming herself laughing and enjoying the rain. The first lady with a face full of piercings says it’s racist for a white woman to film herself being happy 🤪🤪 @NCLanceman @libsoftiktok The one lady is upset that Drew Barrymore is filming herself laughing and enjoying the rain. The first lady with a face full of piercings says it’s racist for a white woman to film herself being happy 🤪🤪

I opened tiktok, I saw a woman say that drawing Barrymore post a tiktok of enjoying the rain was racist, and I closed tiktok I opened tiktok, I saw a woman say that drawing Barrymore post a tiktok of enjoying the rain was racist, and I closed tiktok

LibsofTikTok banned by Facebook

LibsofTikTok was banned from Facebook after it spread misinformation and allegedly led a campaign of harassment against Boston Children’s Hospital. The page was banned for 24 hours after falsely accusing the hospital of “offering ‘gender-affirming hysterectomies’ for girls.”

According to Media Matters, the right-wing social media page tweeted about Boston Children’s Hospital at least seven times between August 11 and 15.

After the organization was publicly harassed, hospital staff were subjected to violent threats and online harassment, including death threats.

Facebook has removed LibsOfTikTok after its recent campaign against children’s hospitals that treat trans people. The LibsOfTikTok account, run by Chaya Raichik, says the deletion is “forever.” It is not temporary. Facebook removed LibsOfTikTok after its recent campaign against children’s hospitals that treat trans people. The LibsOfTikTok account, run by Chaya Raichik, says the deletion is “forever.” It is not temporary. https://t.co/9rYD8DzGD7

LibsofTikTok’s statement was later debunked by fact-checking website Politifact.

After the hospital went public about the harassment they were facing, LibsofTikTok founder Chaya Raichik tweeted that his Facebook page had been banned. The ad said:

“Our account was suspended and we immediately appealed. After 2 minutes they replied that we are permanently suspended. I’m confident we got a full and fair review.”

You need to understand Libs of TikTok stochastic terrorism. LoTT and orbiters have been arming violent extremists against lgbtq+ people for months. She calls out to the targets and they respond. Now, Boston Children’s Hospital is receiving death threats. This is how she operates: 🧵 You need to understand Libs of TikTok stochastic terrorism. LoTT and orbiters have been arming violent extremists against lgbtq+ people for months. She calls out to the targets and they respond. Now, Boston Children’s Hospital is receiving death threats. This is how she operates: 🧵 https://t.co/POMnZbRssQ

However, the ban was short-lived. His Facebook page was up and running less than 24 hours after his initial ban.