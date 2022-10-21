Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney’s friend after their 2002 divorce

Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was “drunk” and “making out” with one of George Clooney’s best friends.

Clooney will appear as a guest on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday, and in a sneak peek of the episode, Barrymore revealed that he had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney’s hairdresser friend.

“I feel like the good times follow you wherever you go,” Barrymore told Clooney. “Yeah, well, that’s because I drink. That’s a problem, really, it becomes a problem,” he replied.

The show’s host then moved on to her meeting with Clooney’s friend.

“I got so drunk while doing ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ that I made out with Waldo,” she admitted, referring to Sanchez. “I remember,” Clooney added.

Barrymore then shared the backstory with the audience.

“Waldo is George’s best friend, and they work together and then, yeah, the next day at work I was like, ‘Uh, great,’ because they’re all great,” he explained.

Drew Barrymore has admitted to “making out” with one of George Clooney’s close friends in 2002.

Clooney chimed in: “We were in Montreal, we were all stuck there together, and you had just gotten divorced, remember, and you had just gotten there, and it was an emotional moment for you and I really felt it. It was incumbent on us to make sure you were going to be okay, and that was fun.”

“Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” was released in 2002, the same year she divorced Tom Green. Barrymore and the comedian were married for a year. Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012. The two, who share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, divorced in 2016.

During Clooney’s guest appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” he also opened up about how his wife, Amal, stole his heart. the first night they met.

“The funniest thing is that Bryan Lourd, my agent, called me, he had just met Amal at something else, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to Como with a friend of mine,'” Clooney recalled.

“He called me and said, ‘There’s a girl coming to your house you’re going to marry,'” the “Ticket to Paradise” star told Barrymore.

At that time, the actor did not believe his agent.

“I was like, ‘You’re an idiot. You know that’s not going to happen,'” Clooney continued. “And then Amal comes along, and we stayed up all night talking, and I started writing her a bunch of letters.”

Barrymore clarified and said, “Like on paper and pencil?” Clooney replied, “Yeah, we still write letters. Put them on the pillow.”

George and Amal, a human rights lawyer, married in 2014 and share 5-year-old twins Alejandro and Ella.