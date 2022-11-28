Drew Barrymore relies on an 8 euro shampoo bar

Drew Barrymore loves to share her favorite beauty products on Instagram and often holds her famous ‘beauty junkie’ weeks for her fans to enjoy. In a new Instagram video on Tuesday, the actress opened up about a new hair care product that she can never get enough of: the strengthening ginger recovery shampoo bar Whole Blends by Garnier.

Garnier Original Remedies Solid Shampoo Ginger Garnier

amazon.es €5.50

“I’m finally going to travel. I’m going to Chicago and guess what I never had while traveling. This,” she said, holding up the $8 shampoo bar. “I’m excited this is all I need to fit in my bag.”

Garnier shampoo bar Contains nourishing almond oil and ginger root extract to strengthen and revitalize hair. In fact, ginger is known to slow down hair loss. Garnier’s shampoo bar is also cruelty-free and does not contain silicones. And best of all, this shampoo bar comes in cardboard packaging – no plastic, so eco-friendly!

Amazon shoppers love it too. “The bar moisturizes and lathers incredibly easily,” wrote one customer in a review. “If you’ve used other bars, some can be hard to lather. This one is great!”

Others buyers wrote that it is “by far” the best shampoo they have ever used. “I’ve got [un] Very sensitive scalp with dandruff issues and using any shampoo other than a strong anti-dandruff is a problem,” wrote one. “I don’t feel extreme dryness, itchiness, or hair loss with this shampoo bar.”

Barrymore also mentioned Another of her favorite hair products: Garnier’s Treasures of Honey Repair Mask. Honey contains vitamins, minerals and proteins that help repair hair breakage; In addition, it is an emollient that adds shine to the locks. With hydrating honey, aloe vera and candelilla wax, the soothing hair mask helps repair dry and damaged hair.

Garnier Original Remedies Honey Treasures Garnier

amazon.es €4.36 €3.65 (16% discount)

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has opened up about her love for Garnier hair products. In an Instagram post from August 2020, the actress highlighted the brand’s mythical olive replenishing shampoo for her ‘beauty junkie’ week and called it the ‘best shampoo’ she’s ever used.

Garnier Original Remedies Mythical Olive Garnier

amazon.es €2.63

“I bought this because my daughter’s name is Olive. And I happen to be in love,” she wrote in the caption. “This is my hair straight out of the shower without any products or complications. And I am very happy with the results.”

We also! Catch us stocking up on Barrymore favorites to keep our locks looking just as delicious!