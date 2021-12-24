Drew Barrymore remembers his birthday on a motorcycle with Keanu Reeves [VIDEO]

Actress Drew Barrymore tells of a very special birthday, spent in the company of the fascinating actor

Keanu Reeves is the most loved Hollywood actor on the web, but also by women and anyone who has a bit of salt in their noggin. The kind manners, the total absence of star attitudes make the star one of the great “untouchables” of the star system: one cannot, nor must one speak ill of Keanu Reeves. A sweet story by colleague Drew Barrymore, perhaps a little more “crazy” but always very lovable, confirms that Reeves’ qualities have always been there.

Drew and Keanu first met a long time ago, on the set of the TV movie The fantastic world of toys, in 1986. At the time, little Drew Barrymore was only eleven years old, but she immediately made great friends with young Keanu. The two, after the shared experience on the set, remained in contact. What Drew Barrymore remembers perfectly, in addition to the great friendship that binds her to the actor for more than thirty years, was the gift he gave her for her sixteenth birthday. The “sweet sixteen”, in America, is an important birthday, deeply meaningful for every girl.

And Keanu Reeves, the good gentleman he is, gave her a special gift for Drew Barrymore’s sixteen years. During a double interview of his Drew Barrymore Show, Drew asked Keanu: “Can I tell a memory I have with you? I was in this club and it was my 16th birthday and you walked in you grabbed my hand and you took me out of the club you got me on your bike for the ride of my life. ” The actress recalled the feeling of great freedom felt during the run, describing it to an amused Keanu: “I felt so free, I was such a free human being. And that was precisely the moment I remember loving life and feeling so happy. Keep it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get that feeling. ” Here is the video of the adorable interview: