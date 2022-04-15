Drew Barrymore revealed 1 of her first crushes was ‘twisted’ – ‘Sometimes a mask is in’

Versatile superstar Drew Barrymore doesn’t usually hold back with fans. She comes clean on her talk show, even if it means confessing some old dark side dreams. She was widely reported when she admitted to having sexy dreams about her ex in The Drew Barrymore Show.

But he also revealed that he had dirty thoughts about one of his first celebrity crushes, a famous masked villain. And that crush crept into visions of him while he slept.

Though his partner Ross Matthews called the confession “twisted,” he couldn’t help but laugh about it. So who is the big bad guy who caught Barrymore’s eye, the thought that left Matthews hysterical? And what qualities attract her in a partner now that she has lived and learned so much more?

Drew Barrymore | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Drew Barrymore’s first boyfriend was Breckin Meyer

Of course, Barrymore’s first famous crush is not to be confused with her first boyfriend, clueless actor Breckin Meyer.

While chatting with Donald Faison and Zach Braff on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that her first relationship was in elementary school with Meyer, who is now a celebrity. Although she didn’t go into detail about her elementary school romance, Meyer was also a child actress.

So, they had some things in common. But he’s not the dark, “twisted” crush she was referring to. It seems safe to say that none of the child actors shared many of the terrible qualities of her first famous crush.

Drew Barrymore had dreams with ‘definite sexual undertones’ about her first crush, Darth Vader

In another episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, The driver confessed that one of her first crushes was Darth Vader. Hearing the lifestyle expert’s confession, Matthews told her with a laugh, “You’re so twisted.”

Barrymore then explained that he used to have a recurring dream when he was young about the Star Wars villain. And he added, for clarity, “he had a definite sexual background.”

Matthews, who revealed his first crush was Aladdin, laughed but told him it was “so weird.”

She stated, “I think we can all agree…sometimes a mask is in style.”

And, of important note, Barrymore is not alone. There are discussions in certain corners of Reddit about Darth Vader being a bona fide sex symbol. As reported by Screen Rant, at least one Star Wars The comic has included a sexy Vader story. To be a bit more specific, it’s about an Imperial recruit who longs to find the “man under the mask.”

Drew Barrymore gravitates towards ‘funny craziness’ in her partners now

To round out the story, Barrymore said he began to gravitate toward “crazy fun” as he got older, using David Letterman as an example. The mother of two was also married to Tom Green and is good friends with comedians like Adam Sandler and tonight show presenter Jimmy Fallon.

Also, now that she is a mother, she looks for nurturing qualities in her partners. But the thrice-married star has no plans to marry again. As reported by Today, she said that she had given up on the marriage to avoid becoming like Elizabeth Taylor.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore discovered unknown ‘abilities’ in months of isolation with her daughters