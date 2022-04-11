Drew Barrymore Revealed Bestie Cameron Diaz Was a ‘Big Catalyst’ for Major Change

Actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore recently partnered with an eco-friendly cleaning brand called the Grove Collaborative. And he revealed that his best friend, Cameron Diaz, was a driving force behind his decision. So how did Diaz convince Barrymore to become “ an environmentally conscious human being”? And how does Barrymore hope her collaboration with Grove can inspire others in the same way?

(L-R) Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The decades of friendship of Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

As reported by People, Barrymore and Diaz have been friends since they were teenagers. The Drew Barrymore Show The hostess was working in a coffee shop at age 14 when she met Diaz, then a 16-year-old model.

Through decades in Hollywood and the success of Charlie’s AngelsThe two have remained “best friends” for more than 30 years. “We’ve experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce, ups and downs, work, boyfriends, friends, travel, there’s nothing we haven’t done together,” Barrymore shared.

Now, she said, they send each other videos from their closets, dancing and sharing news and information with each other. “That’s our way of communication,” she said.

Drew Barrymore choked up thanking the universe for bringing Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu into her life after they gushed that she was a force for good in their world, which is why we always root for these three angels. pic.twitter.com/7LXC1X9AqZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2020

Drew Barrymore said: ‘Cameron Diaz was really a great catalyst’ for moving towards sustainability

According to Barrymore, Diaz insisted on convincing her to think about green solutions. “Cameron Diaz is really a great catalyst for me,” Barrymore explained to House Beautiful, “for the last 20 years she’s really been supporting me with sustainability.”

She added, “I don’t like to drop the name but she’s my best friend and it just sucks when your best friend has a name you recognize because you sound like an idiot but I swear I’m not!”

Back on topic, after Díaz agreed to be in the pilot for The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore began to think of a gift to show her appreciation. “And for her, they are not flowers,” he said. “…So I surprised her by getting down on my knees and making her a proposal.”

She told Diaz, “After you barked at me for 20 years about the person you wish I was, I will become that person starting today.”

“To show you my appreciation,” he concluded, “I am becoming an environmentally conscious human being.”

So, Barrymore said he ultimately owes the ecological changes in his own life to Diaz. And now, she is trying to help others see the benefits of living with a focus on a sustainable future.

How Cameron Diaz made Drew Barrymore more eco-conscious at home https://t.co/RrbX0F7AEg — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) April 7, 2022

Drew Barrymore wanted ‘truth with solutions’ in her sustainable approach

According to Barrymore, certain messages about sustainability just didn’t get through to him. “This kind of approach from Pollyanna didn’t speak to me,” she shared with House Beautiful, “and I love that Grove broke it down and said only 9% of our recycling is actually getting recycled.”

The child acting icon said that once she had her own epiphany, she wondered how to reach out to others. “So how do we take that message and make it uplifting and not depressing?” she wondered. “I can’t handle bad news without solutions. I need the truth with solutions.”

That desire became Barrymor’s focus for his “Beautiful” collaboration with Grove, an adorable line of affordable products. And there is no doubt that Diaz approves of what has inspired his influence.

