Drew Barrymore revealed her biggest secret as a mom: “In a notebook…”

drew Barrymore She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. In addition to being part of great film classics such as ET the alien When she was only seven years old, her beginnings from a very young age allowed the public to see her grow, improve herself and demonstrate all her talent year after year.

He was born into a family of great artists. Her father was the son of John Barrymore, one of the most recognized actors of the 30’s in Hollywood. In addition, her great-uncles were Lionel and Ethel Barrymore, renowned film figures of that time.

Drew Barrymore with Olive and Frankie.

Nevertheless, drew Barrymore She took care that her daughters grow up in a totally different world, combining discipline and a very particular detail that helps them value everything in their lives.

In an interview with Page Sixthe actress revealed the parenting method she uses with her little ones, nine-year-old Olive and eight-year-old Frankie, both the result of her relationship with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

drew revealed that they carry out a kind of “gratitude diary” where they record all the good things that happen to them, which in the routine, sometimes combined with other negative or sad details, end up being forgotten.

“Recording the good things that happen every day and then writing them down has made us more aware of people and we recognize all the good things and then write about it at night. It has really changed the rules of the game”, revealed drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore out for a walk with her daughters during the pandemic.

The actress revealed that she stole that idea from Debora Norville, the former host of Todaywho presented it on the show and thought it was fantastic to put it into practice.