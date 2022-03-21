Drew Barrymore revealed how her ex-husband’s new marriage affected her love life

Actress Drew Barrymore has been married and divorced three times, but had no children until her third marriage. And she said that she romanticized that union in hopes of giving her daughters the childhood of hers that she felt she missed out on as a young actress. But the loss of her dream family apparently changed her perspective on dating once she found herself single again.

Barrymore confessed that she hasn’t known how to date since having her daughters. But seeing her father happily remarried has helped her grow in the idea of ​​taking more serious risks in a new romance.

