Drew Barrymore revealed how her ex-husband’s new marriage affected her love life

Actress Drew Barrymore has been married and divorced three times, but had no children until her third marriage. And she said that she romanticized that union in hopes of giving her daughters the childhood of hers that she felt she missed out on as a young actress. But the loss of her dream family apparently changed her perspective on dating once she found herself single again.

Barrymore confessed that she hasn’t known how to date since having her daughters. But seeing her father happily remarried has helped her grow in the idea of ​​taking more serious risks in a new romance.

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman divorced after 4 years of marriage

Barrymore married her third husband, Will Kopelman, in 2012 and they have two daughters, Olive and Frankie. According to People, Barrymore was excited about becoming a father with him.

“Honestly, I don’t know what it’s like for other couples, but I really like watching him be a father,” he said. “I know everyone says you’re supposed to put your partner first. But I really love that it’s all about the kids.”

He surmised that he might have been “compensating for not having parents… or a childhood.”

They divorced in 2016 and Barrymore said she had to reassess her life in every way after the split, which she called her worst nightmare. Apparently the least of all her worries was dating as a single mom when the time came.

Drew Barrymore no longer ‘knows how to navigate’ dating

In an interview with ET, Barrymore opened up about her love life as of 2022. She is now a mother to Kopelman and a host. The Drew Barrymore Show.

As Frankie and Olive have aged, and now that Kopelman has “happily” remarried, Barrymore said, “Times change and, you know, we flourish and I’m more open to [dating] now.”

She confessed she’s “a little rusty,” adding, “I’ve never really gotten close to dating, let alone a relationship as a single mom who finally invested in myself.”

“I realized that a big part of my journey has been that I am just for myself,” she explained. “I’m a mom and I don’t know how to date kids. It hasn’t been my priority and I don’t really know how to navigate it.”

According to her, she has always been concerned with “relationships and [her] children and everyone else.”

She said, “I don’t think I’ve ever gone into as complete a relationship as a person as an individual entity.”

Drew Barrymore loves dating now, but she doesn’t do it often.

Barrymore confessed to ET that she “loves” dating now, even though she doesn’t “very often,” and most events haven’t gone very well. “I think I average one or two dates a year,” she guessed, “which feels constant in a busy life.”

“Most of them haven’t been that good, but to me they’re like funny stories and I never want people to get cynical,” he shared. She also gave a little advice for others. “You have to hope,” she said, “and you have to do it for yourself.”

