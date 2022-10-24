Drew Barrymore revealed something naughty that she likes to do in the privacy of her home, “It’s very liberating”

The American actress Drew Barrymore assures that she does not need to have intimate relationships to be able to live and that since she separated from her daughter’s father in 2016 she has not had them again. The actress of the movie “50 first dates” or “Like it was the first time” which he starred with Adam Sandlerwhere the actress suffers from a mental disorder in which she forgets everything she experienced until the previous day, made statements during her television program “The drew Barrymore Show”.

About how adulthood and maturity have affected your life, drew Barrymore expressed, “I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I was growing up.” “I had no role model parents and related to people in adult ways from a young age!” the former child star said.

Later drew Barrymore He went on to say, “I was looking for company! Validation! Emotion! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures! Now, because I can’t get into the time machine and change my story, I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, and I have lived! I lived a very rich and full life. However, after two children and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of changing my approach when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters.” The actress of “Like it was the first time” made the statements in a fluid and thoughtful talk with his guests, among whom was Dennis Rodman.