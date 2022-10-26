Drew Barrymore revealed what activity he enjoys doing in privacy

One of the favorite moments of every human being is to be alone in your house. Above all, if the home is very crowded or there is always a member of the family. drew Barrymore confessed in one of her latest television programs that she really enjoys when her daughters are with their father or have some activity outside because she takes advantage of the moment to walk through the corridors of the apartment completely naked and makes her feel ‘released’

The actress – who is currently single but has her daughters franky, eight years old, and Olive, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman— explained that when she is alone at home she finds it “very liberating” walk without clothes During the last episode of his show The Drew Barrymore Show, the star of Charlie’s Angels assured: “I have to say, too, that if I have a moment alone in my apartment and my daughters are at their dad’s house or there’s no one around, I close all the windows and doors and walk around naked.”

The interpreter stated that “I think it’s the most liberating act I can do”. The leading lady of the hit romantic comedy 50 First Dates previously stated that he could “spend years” without having sex and more recently explained that he has “very different feelings about intimacy” Now than when I was much younger.

“I’m sure there was a time in my life where six months could seem extreme, but now I’m at the other extreme. At almost 48 years old, I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up. I did not have model parents and I related to people in an adult way from a very young age.. The also director explained that “I was looking for companionship, validation, excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun. And adventure!”

drew He explained that since now he cannot change what he did before, he looks at intimacy with a positive attitude, thinking that in the past he simply lived a rich and full life. “After two children and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of changing my approach when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man or He’s been doing it for a while,” finished Barrymore.