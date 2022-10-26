Entertainment

Drew Barrymore revealed what activity he enjoys doing in privacy

One of the favorite moments of every human being is to be alone in your house. Above all, if the home is very crowded or there is always a member of the family. drew Barrymore confessed in one of her latest television programs that she really enjoys when her daughters are with their father or have some activity outside because she takes advantage of the moment to walk through the corridors of the apartment completely naked and makes her feel ‘released’

The actress – who is currently single but has her daughters franky, eight years old, and Olive, nine, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman— explained that when she is alone at home she finds it “very liberating” walk without clothes During the last episode of his show The Drew Barrymore Show, the star of Charlie’s Angels assured: “I have to say, too, that if I have a moment alone in my apartment and my daughters are at their dad’s house or there’s no one around, I close all the windows and doors and walk around naked.”

