Drew Barrymore Reveals George Clooney Was Her Therapist

drew Barrymore has stated that george Clooney acted as his “ therapist after he made an appearance on his talk show. The 47-year-old star met the Hollywood actor on his way through his talk show and thought it was “amazing” to just “dive” into a conversation with his co-star from ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’.

“The amazing thing was that George spent an hour and fifteen minutes on set. So we were able to maximize the conversation. It’s funny because I saw George like two nights later at his and Amal’s amazing Clooney Foundation benefit gala and we were talking and he told me, ‘I liked it when I played your therapist’… I lay on the floor and, you know, he was Dr. George, I feel like he’s the kind of person who doesn’t have filters and I don’t either. So if you’re talking to a friend who’s pretending to be in therapy or you’re talking to a real therapist, the sooner those filters drop or aren’t there, the quicker you’re going to hit the target, so we dove right in,” Drew told ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

The star of ‘Never Been Kissed’ added that the Oscar-winning actor is a very wise man who knows how to recognize the inappropriate behavior of people.”

“For me, looking at him and the way he stuck it out until he found the right one is good advice for all of us. I know George is someone who always wants the best for people. I think he sees bad behavior or negligent behavior He is someone who is on the right path in life, like a very wise human being that he has always been, he knows good from bad and right from wrong and yet he is not lacking in any fun or mischievousness. It’s the perfect combination.”

FONT: RSS