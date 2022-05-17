Drew Barrymore reveals her ‘game-changer’ parenting hack

ads

Drew Barrymore is teaching her daughters to be thankful.

“I am writing a gratitude journal and I see that it influences me and my children,” the actress told Page Six exclusively on the red carpet of the 2022 Webby Awards on Monday.

“Recording the good things that happen every day and then writing them down at night has made us more aware of people and we recognize all the good things and then write about it at night. It’s really been a game changer,” she explained, adding that former “Today” show co-host Deborah Norville brought her the idea.

Barrymore, 47, shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8.

The talk show host explained that unlike parental discipline where “you can’t try something new every time,” with “happiness, sometimes it’s okay to try new things.”

“You can have your toolbox, but sometimes they don’t work and you have to find something new that day,” he explained.

Barrymore said Deborah Norville gave her the idea for gratitude journals. Drew Barrymore Instagram

Barrymore, famous for her cheerful disposition, shared that she can’t stay sad for long.

“I’m devoid of that,” the “Charlie’s Angels” star told us. “I always find the positive side with time. Sometimes it takes me longer than I would like, but I get there. We, as humans, do not stay stagnant.”

Barrymore hosts her own talk show.thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram

As for her love life, the thrice-divorced star noted that she is still single.

“I have no news on that front!” she exclaimed.

Other celebrities in attendance at this year’s Webby Awards included Adam Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Big Bird, whose photographers shouted tips on how to pose on the red carpet.

